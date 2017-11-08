Democrats are running the tables in Virginia—and Republicans should be very worried.

Lee Carter is an openly socialist veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, and on Tuesday night he defeated Republican House Majority Whip Jackson Miller by a comfortable ten-point margin:



The AP has called Democratic Socialist Lee Carter the winner over GOP Del. Jackson Miller in Manassas. — Patrick Wilson (@patrickmwilson) November 8, 2017

In District 13, Danica Roem defeated a Republican incumbent and made history:

Danica Roem (D) has defeated Bob Marshall (R) in HD13. She will be America's first transgender state legislator. — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) November 8, 2017

Marshall had previously introduced a version of the discriminatory “bathroom bill,” which targeted trans Virginians. Dems have also flipped Districts 2, 10, 31, 32, 42, 51, 67, 72, and 73, which places them in striking distance of winning a majority in the House of Delegates: