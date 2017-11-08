Democrats are running the tables in Virginia—and Republicans should be very worried.

Danica Roem (D) has defeated Bob Marshall (R) in HD13. She will be America's first transgender state legislator. — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) November 8, 2017

Marshall had previously introduced a version of the discriminatory “bathroom bill,” which targeted trans Virginians. Dems have also flipped Districts 2, 10, 31, 32, 42, 51, 67, 72, and 73, which places them in striking distance of winning a majority in the House of Delegates:

VA HOUSE OF DELEGATES: Democrats have already picked up 11 seats (2, 10, 13, 31, 32, 42, 50, 51, 67, 72, 73) and need 6 more for control. There are ~13 more GOP seats still in play. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 8, 2017

Tonight has been filled with extraordinary results like this:

Snapshot of a rural VA district Dems lost by 24 points in 2015 -- Dem candidate will defeat incumbent by ~10 pic.twitter.com/MaWJJZB5J3 — Joshua Green (@JoshuaGreen) November 8, 2017

These are still early hours, but a few takeaways are clear. First, the Democratic Party should invest in state races. Second, Democratic campaigns can overcome Trumpian identity politics and economic populism. Third, the party’s national controversies don’t necessarily filter down to state politics (Donna Brazile did not cost anyone a seat tonight). Democrats will comfortably take the governor’s mansion and even if they don’t take the General Assembly, they’ve already outperformed expectations. Ralph Northam, who will be Virginia’s next governor, also outperformed Hillary Clinton’s November results, despite a number of last-minute fumbles.

