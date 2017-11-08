Trumpism Without Trump Doesn’t Work

Gillespie’s strategy, as described by Michael Scherer and David Weigel in the Washington Post, was a simple one: “Run a mainstream candidate who could nonetheless employ the racially-charged, culture-war rhetoric of President Trump to drive out the white, working-class base.” Despite his moderate background, Gillespie played the role convincingly. “A onetime establishment stalwart, Ed Gillespie, declined to campaign with Trump—but he executed on the plan as well as he could,” Scherer and Weigel wrote. “He defended Confederate memorials, vilified Central American gangs in ads that looked like horror movies and even denounced the kneeling protests of professional football players.” Steve Bannon, Trump’s former campaign CEO, hailed Gillespie’s rightward turn. “Corey Stewart is the reason Gillespie is going to win,” he assured the Post over the weekend. “It was the Trump-Stewart talking points that got Gillespie close and even maybe to victory. It was embracing Trump’s agenda as personified by Corey’s platform.”

That’s not quite what happened. Gillespie’s strength among Trump’s core supporters, rural whites, was more than offset by urban and suburban voters who turned more heavily against the Republican Party than they did in 2016. In the general election, Hillary Clinton beat Trump by five points in Virginia. In Tuesday’s election, Democrat Ralph Northam beat Gillespie by nearly nine points.

So, no, I don't think it's because Gillespie wasn't Trump-y enough in his tone or attitude, or even because of insufficient economic populism. — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) November 8, 2017

Gillespie exemplifies the bind Republicans are in next year. The core electoral fact about Trump is that he’s very unpopular with the public at large, but still has the support of most Republicans, who prefer him to the party establishment. Republican candidates are thus torn between conflicting imperatives: the need to propitiate the GOP primary base by echoing Trumpian themes, and the need to win support among at least some of the general-election voters who belong to the anti-Trump majority. Since Trump is one of the most polarizing politicians in American history, that balance is impossible to strike.

As analyst Josh Jordan noted on Twitter, this dynamic is worsened by turnout patterns: “It’s hard for Republicans to replicate Trump’s turnout when Trump isn’t on the ticket. It’s easy for Democrats to motivate turnout against Trump even when Trump isn’t on the ticket. That’s a recipe for disaster for the GOP.” Building on this insight, Dartmouth political scientist Brendan Nyhan observed that Trump was similar to Barack Obama in that he won by “mobilizing constituencies that don’t always vote,” which turns into a structural disadvantage in off-year elections.

The failure of Trumpism Without Trump doesn’t just bode ill for the Republicans in 2018; it also reveals a crucial limitation of Trumpism itself. While Trumpism has ideological elements—immigration restriction, racism, and nationalism—it’s mainly driven by a cult of personality. Republicans voters love Trump not so much for his political positions as for who he is. They love that he’s rich and famous, but not an elite. They admire his belligerence, his anger, his refusal to apologize or back down. They find him entertaining.