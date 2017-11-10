Liberals Are Becoming Knee-Jerk Anti-Trumpists

Far from valuing its people as equal citizens, this cruel dictatorship measures them, scores them, and ranks them based on the most arbitrary indications of their allegiance to the state. Those who score the highest in loyalty may live in the capital city. Those who score the lowest starve. A small infraction by one citizen, such as accidentally staining a picture of the tyrant printed in a discarded newspaper, can wreck the social credit rank of his entire family for many decades. An estimated 100,000 North Koreans suffer in gulags, toiling in forced labor, and enduring torture, starvation, rape, and murder on a constant basis. In one known instance, a nine-year-old boy was imprisoned for ten years because his grandfather was accused of treason. In another, a student was beaten in school for forgetting a single detail about the life of Kim Jong-un.... And so, on this peninsula, we have watched the results of a tragic experiment in a laboratory of history. It is a tale of one people, but two Koreas. One Korea in which the people took control of their lives and their country and chose a future of freedom and justice, of civilization and incredible achievement, and another Korea in which leaders imprison their people under the banner of tyranny, fascism, and oppression.



But these powerful words, and other important moves Trump has made on his Asian trip, have received relatively little attention in America this week. Instead, we’ve been inundated with mocking tweets and snarky headlines about Trump’s golf tangent, his manner of feeding koi fish, and his knowledge of the Japanese auto industry. This quickness to pile on the president, at the expense of policy analysis, illustrates a growing problem on the left. Liberals and their media allies are becoming knee-jerk anti-Trumpists, always on the lookout for the president’s next embarrassing, meme-able gaffe—and sometimes pouncing without getting their facts straight.

The most important act of Trump’s Asia trip thus far, judging merely by the sheer volume of media attention, was his visit to a koi pond with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The photograph atop this article went viral, as Trump was variously accused of disrespecting local customs, perpetrating a fatal overfeeding, and generally being graceless.



"While his host, prime minister Shinzo Abe, sprinkles small spoonfuls, Trump dumps entire box of fish food into precious Japanese koi pond." pic.twitter.com/4FfBLvxwBw — Ryan Adams (@filmystic) November 6, 2017

Admitted liberals weren’t the only ones chiding Trump. “Trump feeds fish, winds up pouring entire box of food into koi pond,” CNN reported. “No diet for these carp as Trump goes all-in on fish food,” quipped the Associated Press. Never mind that Trump was merely imitating what Abe had just done, as this video proves: