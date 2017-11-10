Liberals Are Becoming Knee-Jerk Anti-Trumpists

Pres Trump asks Japanese auto makers if they could build their cars in the US and not just ship them over. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) November 6, 2017

This is staggering in its ignorance. https://t.co/bUtkIYPZqb — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) November 6, 2017

But as The Washington Post’s Aaron Blake pointed out, Trump’s quote was taken out of context. The full remarks, though rambling and incoherent, make clear that Trump knows that Japan already manufactures cars in the U.S.—he just wants more of them.

Stop taking that Trump quote about Japanese cars out of context. He clearly knows they're built here.https://t.co/51VMAJV4PV pic.twitter.com/55fIlQLFrV — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) November 6, 2017

Trump is now in China, and again we see the same impulse to paint with too broad a brush or to distort stories. Some liberals and mainstream media analysts have accused the president of being too deferential to Chinese President Xi Jinping. For instance, Trump reportedly agreed not to take any questions at a press conference.

When Obama went to China we insisted that they take questions and they did. https://t.co/h5m8dcoyd1 — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) November 9, 2017

Making America Great Again = bowing to Chinese censorship demands while Trump’s kids make money off shady foreign deals. https://t.co/3HvzmmO9oN — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) November 9, 2017

The facts are more complex. During his first trip to China in 2009, President Barack Obama also didn’t take any questions during a press conference with then-President Hu Jintao. He did take questions with Xi in a subsequent visit in 2014.



Trump’s handling of the China file requires a nuanced critique. He should be commended for abandoning the inflammatory language he used as a candidate, when he accused China of being a “currency manipulator” and “raping” the American economy, and generally for trying to work with China on regional issues rather than treating it as a hostile, rising rival. But Trump’s effusive praise of Xi does verge on the parodic, and risks sidelining genuine concerns about Chinese authoritarianism. “My feeling toward you is incredibly warm. We have great chemistry,” Trump told Xi in Beijing, sounding like an overeager suitor. “I think we’ll do tremendous things, China and the U.S.” Such wooing may be cringeworthy, but worth the embarrassment if it cements U.S.–China cooperation, especially when it comes to regional stability.

Which brings us back to North Korea. Outside of his speech to the South Korean National Assembly, Trump indicated an openness to negotiating with the North. “I really believe that it makes sense for North Korea to come to the table and to make a deal that’s good for the people of North Korea and the people of the world,” he remarked in Seoul. “I do see certain movement, yes.” Behind closed doors, Trump administration official Joseph Yun laid down a marker to begin negotiations: North Korea has to refrain from nuclear testing for 60 days. This is an important, promising step toward calming tensions with North Korea.

As with China, there’s still much to criticize about Trump’s approach to North Korea. His version of nuclear negotiations, with its call for an immediate halt to testing and complete denuclearization, is still too strident and much less likely to succeed than the patient deescalation strategy that President Barack Obama used to seal the Iran deal. Still, Trump’s Korean policy has turned in the right direction, mere weeks after the president and Kim exchanged childish and frightening threats of war.

Liberals should welcome such news rather than hunting for pseudo-gaffes. As Sean O’Neal of the A.V. Club argued earlier this week, the koi pond non-story “is exactly the sort of petty bullshit that fuels the ‘fake news’ narrative that Trump and his supporters so depend on to foster blanket mistrust of the media.” He’s right:

Verified libtards made up a fake story about Trump being terrible for emptying a box of fish food when Abe did the same. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 6, 2017

Why CNN is a laughingstock in America... https://t.co/Km1XhZomwx via @BreitbartNews — Google "CNN,175,Sue" (@NolteNC) November 6, 2017

If the media will lie about PRESIDENT TRUMP FEEDING FISH then they will clearly lie about anything.https://t.co/wh3fYx5lhc — Stefan Molyneux (@StefanMolyneux) November 6, 2017

And if you need real gaffes, Trump obliges. “There will be plenty of petty non-stories the media can seize on to portray Trump as the kaiju manifestation of every ugly American stereotype, providing us with the hollow laughs that will briefly quell our omnipresent dread that he’s just going to start riffing at some state dinner and kick off nuclear war,” O’Neal wrote. “We don’t need to invent new ones, especially when doing so only dilutes any actual, major catastrophes you’re attempting to warn us about.” (O’Neal has a list of actual gaffes from Trump’s trip.)



Complaints about “gotcha journalism” are probably as old as journalism itself, but before the internet, there was at least time for fact-checkers to review the entire video or read the full quote. Today, in the social-media age, users race to be first with humor or outrage—the truth be damned.

The Trump Koi pond tweets represent the worst of social media: Rapid spreading of a total falsehood, and about an irrelevant topic. — Vikram Paralkar (@VikramParalkar) November 6, 2017

That sets off a second mad dash: among the media, which knows liberal clickbait when it sees it. And once again, the truth suffers.

This unfortunate tendency is driven by the understandable hope that Trump will discredit himself so thoroughly as to drag down not just his presidency, but his complicit party. But Trump commits enough deplorable acts every day, ones worthy of derision and outrage, that we need not invent new ones. That’s especially true in the deadly serious realm of foreign policy, where the goal should be not to punish Trump for minor slip-ups, but to reinforce his positive behavior—as one might do with a troublesome child—by approving of any acts that will help America avert needless catastrophes.





Correction: A previous version of this article misstated the Chinese president with whom President Barack Obama held a press conference in 2009. It was Hu Jintao.