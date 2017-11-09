The White House admits that the GOP’s tax cuts are, in fact, aimed at the wealthy.

The tax reform bills moving through Congress right now are gigantic corporate tax cuts that, according to experts, would raise taxes for tens of millions of individual Americans over the next ten years. But while these bills are designed to give breaks to rich people and corporations, Republicans have followed the standard GOP playbook of insisting that what they’re really doing is helping the middle class. In the House version, over half the cuts would go to the richest fifth of all taxpayers, so Republicans are essentially arguing that these benefits will trickle down in the form of more jobs and higher wages. But the trick is to not say this, and instead pretend that the bill directly provides benefits to middle class taxpayers.

“The focus is on middle class tax relief,” Paul Ryan said a week ago. “The focus is on directing that tax relief to the people in the middle and the people who are trying to get there. And that is why we put our emphasis on that tax relief for those people who are in the middle.” President Trump, who clearly doesn’t have a great handle on the legislation, has echoed this line in his inimitable way, reportedly wanting to call the bill the Cut Cut Cut Act.

But White House adviser Gary Cohn struggled with this simple piece of obfuscation in a conversation with CNBC’s John Harwood: