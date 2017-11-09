The White House admits that the GOP’s tax cuts are, in fact, aimed at the wealthy.

But White House adviser Gary Cohn struggled with this simple piece of obfuscation in a conversation with CNBC’s John Harwood:

Harwood: You’re not saying, as you did a few weeks ago, that the wealthy do not get a tax cut under your plan?

Cohn: No. I’m saying there’s unique situations to everyone out there. Everyone has their own story. It’s not our intention to give the wealthy a tax cut.

Harwood: But they’re getting one.

Cohn: I don’t believe that we’ve set out to create a tax cut for the wealthy. If someone’s getting a tax cut, I’m not upset that they’re getting a tax cut. I’m really not upset....

Harwood: Your old colleague, Steve Bannon, says, “Ask him why they didn’t design a tax plan focused on average Trump voters.” And when I talked to Larry Summers, who’s your predecessor at the NEC, also Treasury secretary, he said, ‘Look, they’re doing what their money wants.’

Cohn: They’re entitled to their opinions.

Harwood: Why are they wrong?

Cohn: We have achieved our objectives. We are delivering a middle income tax cut.... We are lowering corporate taxes to make ourselves competitive with the world....

We create wage inflation, which means the workers get paid more; the workers have more disposable income, the workers spend more. And we see the whole trickle-down through the economy, and that’s good for the economy.

