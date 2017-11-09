The Fight Takes Feminism’s Conflicts Seriously

Betty Friedan and Gloria Steinem didn’t like each other. In many ways, they weren’t allowed to: Beginning in the late 1960s, the media pitted “The Mother of Feminism,” as Friedan was often called, against her younger colleague, casting an important social movement as a catfight. It didn’t help that they looked so different: Steinem was and is thin and tall, while many reporters described Friedan with anti-Semitic and sexist slurs. If their fight was shaped by two different visions about what feminism should be, it was also driven by a culture that spent a good deal of time trying to destroy women who fought for equality.

The Fight, a new play by Jonathan Leaf, spotlights the battles that shook Second Wave feminism, both outside the movement and within it. Lezaf’s previous plays are about the moral dilemmas of twentieth century intellectuals, and, according to its creators, The Fight is based on “dozens of interviews” and, “vast amounts of research.” The play aims to bring to light the personal stories of the movement leaders, along with what Leaf calls the “buried scandals” of the Second Wave. Specifically, it dramatizes the eruption at the 1973 National Women’s Political Caucus convention in Houston, when Friedan, who had co-founded the organization two years earlier, was first told that she had been elected to the national steering committee, then that she did not win a seat. When a recount was done, she lost. Both Friedan’s and Steinem’s biographers conclude that the confusion was an oversight, not a conspiracy, but at the time Friedan accused NWPC of ballot fraud and hired a lawyer. The Fight—which concerns the efforts of Caitlin Schultz, a graduate student and single mother, who attempts, two decades later, to find out what really happened—posits that the election really was stolen.

I wondered what the play would say about a culture that has long understood sexual harassment as the price women pay for public lives

Like the disgruntled third waver that she is supposed to be, Caitlin wants to learn the truth of these events for a dissertation about the Second Wave. The plot advances as she interviews the Friedan and Steinem characters—whom Leaf names “Doris Margolies” and “Phyllis Feinberg.” Leaf strings together these interviews with scenes from the feminists’ past that are supposed to illustrate the conflict between their ideologies and their lives. One scene is inspired by how, during Steinem’s affair with the tycoon Mort Zuckerman (here “Milt Kahn”), she asked him to bail out Ms. magazine. In another, the Friedan character describes her violent marriage to Carl, which some feminists have used to explain her silence on sexual politics issues and to further discredit her. (In Leaf’s play, as in Friedan’s memoir, she says that they were both violent with each other.)

These scenes, along with others portraying Doris’s and Phyllis’s families as the inciting incidents for their feminisms (Phyllis’s mother was unstable; Doris’s cold) struck me as klutzy and boilerplate. Doris is unattractive, loud; Phyllis is beautiful and self-involved. The audience does not get any sense of the women’s heroism or the great, moving works they created. Nor does Leaf give us a sense of how hard it must have been for Doris—or Friedan—to speak in the face of all that she was experiencing.