The Fight Takes Feminism’s Conflicts Seriously

Friedan’s appeal and the fight’s meaning are rendered less effective because Leaf is unable to decide whether his play is fact or fiction. He has given the characters new names. He has inserted a disclaimer in the script and made fussy changes, like swapping out the second part of the legendary maxim about how much a woman needs a man from “like a fish needs a bicycle” to “an armadillo needs tap dancing.” This waffling dilutes the great Second Wave feminists the audience is presumably there to see. And it muffles the impact of the movement’s alleged “buried scandals.” In the last scene, the Steinem character alleges that Bella Abzug’s husband burned the ballots while she watched. It’s not clear whether or not Leaf made this up.

Just as the play began its run, sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein had emerged, triggering an eruption of claims by women of predatory behavior of men in their industries. I wondered what The Fight would say about whether the Weinstein affair has energized feminism, and whether it would, as The New York Times claimed, realize a “profound shift” in a culture that has long understood sexual harassment as the price women pay for public lives. I worried that instead of ending misogyny and sexual crime, the new outrage over sexual harassment would wind up narrowing the definition of sexism, as has happened so many times before. Like everyone else in America, I had followed the many news stories outing sexual predators. But hardly anything about the Second Wave was mentioned. Hardly anything connected abuse and harassment to other issues of gender inequity.

Forty years after the Second Wave, we do not have the ERA. What we have are waves of scandals about men raping and harassing women.

Friedan was deeply concerned about the media’s anti-women bias from the 1960s. “The gut issues of this revolution involve employment and education and new social institutions, and not sexual fantasy,” she wrote. She focused on the media’s complicity in suppressing women’s drive for equity (by which she meant wages and representation) while sensationalizing feminists’ private lives. Even in 1968, her resistance to what she called “sexual politics” was anathema to the many Second Wavers who wanted to overthrow the patriarchy. But Friedan opposed making gay liberation, sexual harassment, rape, and what she thought of as radical separatism part of the feminist platform because she feared that a media that gravitated toward sex scandals and away from legislative efforts at equality would destroy the movement. The media, after all, has an endless appetite to see women made into victims. It was in part these stances that relegated Friedan to the historical dustbin as radical feminists seized the popular imagination.