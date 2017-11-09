This is why you don’t endorse Roy Moore.

Moore believes that homosexuality should be illegal. He believes that Muslims should not be allowed to serve in Congress. He does not believe in evolution. He believes that there are communities in the United States living under Sharia law. He believes that 9/11 was divine retribution for the nation’s sins. He believes that Barack Obama was not born in America. He was suspended from Alabama’s Supreme Court for refusing to recognize gay marriage. He installed a 5,280-pound granite monument of the Ten Commandments on the lawn of Alabama’s judicial building.



And it was just reported by The Washington Post that he allegedly molested a 14-year-old girl 38 years ago.

This last bit of information is causing some handwringing among certain Republican congressmen. Jeff Flake—who, very much to his credit, was the rare Republican who refused to endorse Moore—has already called on him to withdraw if the allegations are true, as have several others. This is unlikely to happen—Moore vehemently denies the charges, though they are highly credible.