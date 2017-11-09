This is why you don’t endorse Roy Moore.

This last bit of information is causing some handwringing among certain Republican congressmen. Jeff Flake—who, very much to his credit, was the rare Republican who refused to endorse Moore—has already called on him to withdraw if the allegations are true, as have several others. This is unlikely to happen—Moore vehemently denies the charges, though they are highly credible.

While it’s true that no one could have seen this specific charge lobbed against Moore, given his lawless, theocratic, bigoted bent, Republicans had ample reasons to keep their distance from Moore before he was accused of molesting a teenage girl. And yet, Senate Republicans—including a number of high-profile Christian conservatives—embraced him.

“Judge Moore’s tested reputation of integrity is exactly what we need in Washington, D.C., in order to pass conservative legislation and protect the liberty of all Americans,” read Mike Lee’s endorsement. “Judge Moore has a lifelong passion for the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, and he has the courage of his convictions,” wrote Ted Cruz, who has fundraised for Moore. “We need more people in Washington, D.C., that will stand on principle and defend the Constitution,” wrote Rand Paul in his endorsement. He added, “Roy Moore has spent a lifetime defending and standing up for the Constitution while fighting for the people of Alabama.”