How Trump Is Using Bush-Era Laws to Deport Christians

These deportees, whose names have been changed to protect their identities, didn’t realize it, but they were all walking targets for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. And not just in the months that Donald Trump has been president, but for nearly 15 years. In 2003, dozens of undocumented Indonesians registered for a post-9/11 program that could qualify as a “Muslim registry” of sorts. That program, the National Security Entry-Exit Registration System, or NSEERS, was a database of adult male “noncitizens” from 25 countries, all Muslim-majority except North Korea, designed to monitor potential terrorists. The 83,000 entries, ironically, included a number of Christians, like David and John, who came from the world’s largest Muslim-majority country.

Six men from New Jersey were suddenly deported this year, while 47 in New Hampshire have been given orders to leave. They had all been living quietly in the United States for decades before being apprehended by an ICE that has been emboldened by the Trump administration. The New Jersey men were forced to board planes back to Indonesia, while those in New Hampshire have been granted a temporary stay of removal while a judge considers a lawsuit on their behalf. But the outlook is dim.

Indonesian Christians came to America in the 1990s partly because of flaring religious tensions as the Suharto regime collapsed in 1998. Today there’s another wave of religious intolerance in Indonesia, which crested last spring when Jakarta’s Chinese Christian governor was jailed for blasphemy, and continues to this day in a steady drip of anti-Christian actions.