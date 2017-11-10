How Trump Is Using Bush-Era Laws to Deport Christians

It was a tenuous agreement from the start. In 2011, a change of leadership in state ICE led to more deportation orders for those same men, leading five of them to seek sanctuary in Kaper-Dale’s church. David, the man who was deported in May, said of that period, “Frankly, I almost gave up. It was very hard to live in the sanctuary for eight months as I had a family that depended on me to pay rent, take my kid to school, and so forth.” They were eventually allowed to return to their families as long as they wore ankle monitors with GPS tracking.

After the 2016 election, the fragile set-up really started to disintegrate, starting with Trump voiding special ICE arrangements.

“There has been a noticeable increase in immigration arrests since the Trump administration began,” said New Jersey Congressman Frank Pallone, who reintroduced a bill last spring to allow undocumented Indonesians to reopen asylum claims. “These arrests have created anxiety in our communities and made it more difficult for local law enforcement to interact with immigrants and do their jobs.”

Mufazzar Chisthi, the director of NYU Law School’s Migration Policy Institute, said this was the point: “I think the intent of this administration is that no one feels comfortable, like they are potentially a target. Anxiety is the principal outcome.” Immigration arrests were up 38 percent in the first three months of the Trump administration compared to the same time last year, but there are actually fewer deportations now than under former President Barack Obama.

However, undocumented immigrants had a better understanding of where they stood under the Obama administration. “The previous administration was very transparent about prosecutorial discretion and policies, but that’s now far from the case,” said Wadhia. The Trump administration has revealed the extent to which America’s immigration system is layered with ad hoc regulations, which can be clear or obtuse depending on who is issuing them. Trump’s pledge to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program mirrors the Indonesians’ plight in its retraction of a nebulous contract. Like the Indonesians participating in NSEERS, DACA recipients were told: Make yourself known, and we’ll let you stay, for now.

Amanda Toar, a second-generation American, is in the unique position of being affected by both programs. Her father is an undocumented Indonesian Christian who registered with NSEERS and was deported 11 years ago, and now Amanda, a DACA recipient who came to America as a ten-year-old, is in danger too.

Toar remembers one of the first times her community was convulsed by anti-immigrant fervor, back in 2006. “There was a lawyer who came to our house and said, if ICE knocks on your door, you don’t have to answer, you can jump out the window,” she said. “Well, my dad did exactly that; he jumped out the window while a hundred officials waited outside.” She and her brother mutely watched it unfold. Three months later, her father was found and deported.

“And as for me, I didn’t even know that I was illegally in the country until I had to apply for my driver’s license,” she said. Toar couldn’t enroll in college and now works as a bartender in New York. “I chose to do the right thing and now I’m getting punished. My father did the right thing too,” she said. “I just feel like doing the right thing in this country is not enough.”



In the Bush years, when fear of terrorism was at a fever pitch, the logic of NSEERS was not widely questioned. David and John both worked in warehouses and factories in America; after 9/11 and NSEERS, they instantly became potential “terrorist fugitives.” In the program’s nine years of active operation, more than 13,000 men were placed in deporation proceedings—but it didn’t generate a single terrorism conviction. “Many individuals were deported through secret proceedings that took place without due process of law,” according to a 2012 report on the “NSEERS effect,” which went on to assert that “the specifics of NSEERS reveal it to be a clear example of discriminatory and arbitrary racial profiling.” A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security admitted it was “redundant and did not provide any increase in security.”

Despite this, NSEERS made far less of a splash than Trump’s original travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries. It was only last December, with the clock running out before Trump’s inauguration, that Obama dismantled NSEERS for good. (In 2011, he took the 25 cited countries off the list but left the program infrastructure dormant.)

It took the prospect of a President Trump, then, to finally kill an admittedly ineffective, dubiously premised operation like NSEERS. It may be the case that the backlash to the government’s current immigration regime, rather than its actual content, is what is actually not normal. “Historically, presidents have had huge leeway with immigration,” said Chisthi. “In challenging Trump’s travel ban, for instance, courts were essentially abandoning precedent.”

Still, if meaningful reform does happen as a result of unusual public engagement with immigration issues, it will only have come after hundreds or thousands of families have been pulled apart, like those of David, John, and Amanda.