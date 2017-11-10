Robert Mueller is looking into allegations that Michael Flynn plotted a kidnapping.

There have been longstanding reports, fuelled by testimony from James Woolsey, a former Trump adviser and onetime CIA director, that Trump’s first national security advisor wanted to kidnap Fethullah Gulen, a Turkish dissident living in the United States, and return him to his native country. The story of the kidnapping plot seemed too amazing to be true, more like something a gangster would do than a high government official.

But The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Robert Mueller is now investigating these allegations: