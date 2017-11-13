The GOP Path to Tax Reform Keeps Getting Narrower

But despite the GOP’s outward optimism, the path to tax reform keeps getting narrower. Much of this has to do with the complications that Moore has brought to the proceedings. In the Senate, the GOP has a slim majority, and can only afford to lose three Republican votes; if Democrat Doug Jones defeats Moore in a special election on December 12, the magic number would shrink to two. Given the sheer number of wild cards in the Republican caucus—Jeff Flake, Bob Corker, John McCain, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins all may vote against this bill—and the fact that Rand Paul may be out of action following a mysterious assault in his home state of Kentucky, passing a bill before December 12 is becoming a priority.



However, the underlying reason tax reform is looking increasingly unlikely is that the House and Senate’s respective versions are different enough that they will be hard to reconcile without alienating some crucial GOP faction. Republicans have repeatedly insisted that tax reform will be easier to pass than health care reform, owing to the fact that Republicans are more comfortable cutting taxes than uninsuring tens of millions of people. But tax reform is enormously complicated, made more so by the GOP’s unified insistence on a massive tax cut for corporations that makes the legislative math near impossible.



To some extent, the differences between the House and Senate tax reform bills, as The Week’s Jeff Spross wrote last week, reflect existential differences between the two chambers. The House’s bill is a tad more populist and attuned to immediate political concerns, while the Senate’s takes a longer view. But they also reveal fundamental disagreements over how to finance deficit-exploding cuts that have a vanishingly small number of ways to be financed.

