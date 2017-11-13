The GOP Path to Tax Reform Keeps Getting Narrower

Even by the standards of 2017, last week was a bad one for Republicans. They lost big in elections across the country that were seen as referendums on both Donald Trump and Republican legislative priorities, particularly the repeal of Obamacare. On Thursday Roy Moore, the Alabama Republican running to fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions’s Senate seat, was reported to have molested a teenage girl (and pursued relationships with a number of teenagers) decades ago. But there was one seeming bright spot in a week that otherwise spelled all kinds of doom for the GOP: Congressional Republicans were moving ahead with tax reform.

“It’s been a week of remarkable progress,” said Michael Steel, a spokesman for former Speaker John Boehner who now is the managing director of the consultancy Hamilton Place Strategies, after the Senate unveiled a $1.5 trillion tax plan heavily skewed toward corporations and the wealthy. And Republicans say its recent setbacks only add urgency to pass the legislation as soon as possible. Speaker Paul Ryan insisted that Ralph Northam’s massive victory in Virginia’s gubernatorial election was a sign that voters were punishing Republicans for not doing enough to pass their agenda. “The way I see it, honestly, is that we just have to get our job done,” Ryan said.

But despite the GOP’s outward optimism, the path to tax reform keeps getting narrower. Much of this has to do with the complications that Moore has brought to the proceedings. In the Senate, the GOP has a slim majority, and can only afford to lose three Republican votes; if Democrat Doug Jones defeats Moore in a special election on December 12, the magic number would shrink to two. Given the sheer number of wild cards in the Republican caucus—Jeff Flake, Bob Corker, John McCain, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins all may vote against this bill—and the fact that Rand Paul may be out of action following a mysterious assault in his home state of Kentucky, passing a bill before December 12 is becoming a priority.



However, the underlying reason tax reform is looking increasingly unlikely is that the House and Senate’s respective versions are different enough that they will be hard to reconcile without alienating some crucial GOP faction. Republicans have repeatedly insisted that tax reform will be easier to pass than health care reform, owing to the fact that Republicans are more comfortable cutting taxes than uninsuring tens of millions of people. But tax reform is enormously complicated, made more so by the GOP’s unified insistence on a massive tax cut for corporations that makes the legislative math near impossible.

