Inside Maine’s Fight to Expand Medicaid

Virginia dominated the political headlines last week, and with good reason: The state’s gubernatorial election handed a race-baiting Republican candidate a definitive loss and provided beleaguered Democrats some early hope for their chances in the 2018 midterms. But progressive victories weren’t limited to Virginia. Maine provided the week’s other big surprise when it voted overwhelmingly to expand Medicaid. The vote was a rebuke to the state’s Republican governor, Paul LePage; to Donald Trump, to whom LePage pays homage; and to the Republican Party itself, which has prioritized the destruction of the Affordable Care Act.

LePage, a longtime enemy of the welfare state, has promised to block the measure. This was to be expected: He has vetoed five bills to expand Medicaid during his seven years in office. LePage has shrunk MaineCare, the state’s Medicaid program, while his most recent budget proposes cutting $12 million from the General Assistance welfare fund. But since the expansion was approved in a referendum, his options are more limited now. As long as the state legislature finds a way to fund it, LePage must implement the policy. If LePage refuses to do, he will not only invite a lawsuit, but also drive the state deeper into misery.

It is no exaggeration to say that Mainers are dying as a result of the state’s negligent policies. In 2016, Adanya Lustig and Erin Rhoda of The Bangor Daily News reported that the state’s infant mortality rates are rising at rates that set it apart from the rest of the country. “Because Maine has a small number of babies, year-to-year death rates often fluctuate. But comparing averages of the infant mortality rate between 1995 and 2004 with 2005 and 2014 shows there was almost a one-point increase,” wrote Lustig and Rhoda. “Every other state lowered its infant mortality rate or kept it constant over this time.”

This rising infant mortality rate coincides with a raging uptick in overdose deaths. The Portland Press Herald’s Eric Russell reports that Maine now averages roughly one overdose death per day, with the numbers increasing dramatically every year. “From 2013 to 2014, Maine saw the third-highest increase in any state, 27 percent,” Russell writes. “Comparable state-by-state data has not been compiled for 2016 but the recent numbers for Maine, where deaths increased by another 39 percent, suggest the trend is worsening.” Those numbers indicate a major public health crisis, but LePage’s response so far has been to suggest that first responders charge anyone who requires multiple doses of Narcan, a drug that revives people dying from opioid overdose.