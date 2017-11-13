Inside Maine’s Fight to Expand Medicaid

It is no exaggeration to say that Mainers are dying as a result of the state’s negligent policies. In 2016, Adanya Lustig and Erin Rhoda of The Bangor Daily News reported that the state’s infant mortality rates are rising at rates that set it apart from the rest of the country. “Because Maine has a small number of babies, year-to-year death rates often fluctuate. But comparing averages of the infant mortality rate between 1995 and 2004 with 2005 and 2014 shows there was almost a one-point increase,” wrote Lustig and Rhoda. “Every other state lowered its infant mortality rate or kept it constant over this time.”

This rising infant mortality rate coincides with a raging uptick in overdose deaths. The Portland Press Herald’s Eric Russell reports that Maine now averages roughly one overdose death per day, with the numbers increasing dramatically every year. “From 2013 to 2014, Maine saw the third-highest increase in any state, 27 percent,” Russell writes. “Comparable state-by-state data has not been compiled for 2016 but the recent numbers for Maine, where deaths increased by another 39 percent, suggest the trend is worsening.” Those numbers indicate a major public health crisis, but LePage’s response so far has been to suggest that first responders charge anyone who requires multiple doses of Narcan, a drug that revives people dying from opioid overdose.

While these public health trends eat into the state’s younger generations, its overall population has declined. Already the oldest state in the country, Maine is now a place where more people die than are born. Its crisis is an existential one. In Medicaid, the state’s residents see a lifeline.