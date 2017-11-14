A Century of Women Fighting Back

HER OWN HERO: THE ORIGINS OF THE WOMEN’S SELF DEFENSE MOVEMENT By Wendy L. Rouse NYU Press, 288 pp., $35

The individual triumphs described in Her Own Hero are the sort of satisfying stories that would go hugely viral today. One Washington heiress hated Roosevelt so much that she committed to replicating every physical feat the president bragged about, including “riding a relay of fast horses several hundred miles,” just to spite him. In 1905 Harlem, while an impromptu gathering of onlookers cheered, a 95-pound Japanese American woman downed an assailant, twice. (The man was later revealed to be “a prominent athlete and boxer,” and a court sided in her favor against him.) A year later, also in New York, an 18-year-old punched a man several times in the face after he followed her on the street, and in Nebraska, in 1913, a woman stabbed a man with a hat pin because he pinched her arm and called her “some cute chicken.”

It’s curious to read stories like this and feel something akin to envy, but these sorts of displays aren’t as common today—I can only dream of waking up tomorrow morning to read about a petite woman on the sidewalk throwing a man into a rack of Citibikes. But aside from these flares of highly physical girl power, Her Own Hero’s century-old moment looks a lot like our own. For instance, the era’s intense public and official fixation on the alleged threats posed by immigrants and men of color belied the fact that “native-born Anglo men were the primary perpetrators of harassment and violence against women on the streets.” Unremarked upon by most newspapers and politicians was the fact that the workplace was far more dangerous for women, with their own homes more dangerous still. In 1905 Chicago, sixty-seven percent of recorded female murder victims were killed at home or at work. (Fast forward to 2015: Homicide was the second most common cause of death for women in the workplace across the United States.) Then as now, women were most at risk of harm from men they knew. Just ask little Lillian with the fractured skull and fingernails full of her family friend’s skin.

But encouragingly, Her Own Hero testifies to the instability of such noxious brews of chauvinism and xenophobia. One can only harbor so many paranoias before they begin to cannibalize each other. While “Yellow Peril” hysteria was so virulent in the early 1900s that Japanese were denied the right to own land in California, and later altogether banned from immigrating into the U.S., the fetishization of jiu-jitsu left racist whites in a tricky place; the Japanese were hated, but a Japanese martial art was thought to be enviably lethal. Meanwhile, the fiction of the prevalence of foreign or black street assailants positioned respectable white women as in urgent need of protection, and they could not be accompanied by men at all times. What’s a white man to do if he wants to keep his wife subordinate but also safe from violation? What’s he to do if he believes Japanese martial arts are “dishonorable,” but more effective than fist fighting? Concessions must be made and rationalizations devised. More and more, husbands and fathers sent the women in their families to learn jiu-jitsu. As one San Francisco editor wrote in 1905: “If jiu-jitsu is impregnable against our old attack, and our enemy knows it ... we too, shall learn the new way, regretfully of course.”