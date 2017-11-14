A Century of Women Fighting Back

But encouragingly, Her Own Hero testifies to the instability of such noxious brews of chauvinism and xenophobia. One can only harbor so many paranoias before they begin to cannibalize each other. While “Yellow Peril” hysteria was so virulent in the early 1900s that Japanese were denied the right to own land in California, and later altogether banned from immigrating into the U.S., the fetishization of jiu-jitsu left racist whites in a tricky place; the Japanese were hated, but a Japanese martial art was thought to be enviably lethal. Meanwhile, the fiction of the prevalence of foreign or black street assailants positioned respectable white women as in urgent need of protection, and they could not be accompanied by men at all times. What’s a white man to do if he wants to keep his wife subordinate but also safe from violation? What’s he to do if he believes Japanese martial arts are “dishonorable,” but more effective than fist fighting? Concessions must be made and rationalizations devised. More and more, husbands and fathers sent the women in their families to learn jiu-jitsu. As one San Francisco editor wrote in 1905: “If jiu-jitsu is impregnable against our old attack, and our enemy knows it ... we too, shall learn the new way, regretfully of course.”

Similarly, women in the late 1800s and early 1900s sold female athletics as “a great safeguard against immorality,” and as they gained muscle, they used the ensuing sexualization of their active bodies as cover—#strongisthenewskinny for the pre-Instagram set. “A movement for women’s self-defense was born in this climate of inflated anxiety and fear,” Rouse writes. But because women’s attackers were most likely to be native-born white men, “an undercurrent of discontent” was revealed. That white women were no longer perpetually vulnerable to white men, that they were, in fact, increasingly capable of resisting assault with their own violence, created what Rouse calls “a fissure in white racial solidarity.” “Men in society would be surprised to know how many of the graceful, charming women they know and meet at social functions could take them on with regulation boxing gloves and make dummies of them in a couple of rounds,” wrote a San Francisco reporter of the trend in 1913. Good. Surprise is a weapon, too.

A century into the future, it still alarms men when women “fight back.” This much is evidenced by recent weeks’ furor over high-profile men’s downfalls after sexual assault allegations, with the resultant suggestions that men not be alone with female colleagues and hand-wringing about “witch hunts.” Harvey Weinstein is in hiding in one of his several homes and Louis C.K. has issued a mea culpa confirming his long-rumored assaults, but there’s no lasting sense of justice or peace. Instead, it feels this is the greatest response our sad culture will allow; a handful of predominantly white and sometimes famous people may make public their experiences of sexual assault, and one accused man may endure condemnation and be removed from his professional post after decades of influence, having already amassed millions. This is not a systematic effort but a visceral social reaction, with limited scope and power, however mighty and righteous it may feel as it unfolds in real time.

This was the world of the early twentieth-century women depicted in Her Own Hero, too. “Horror stories” of stranger danger served to “regulate the movement and behavior of women,” and workplace harassment was rampant, as were victim-blaming, and outright denial that a harassment problem existed. Flashes of justice, or at least punishment, or at least successful self-advocacy, are good; they are an improvement upon the status quo even if not a perfect correction to the same. And these are not only moments of cathartic comeuppance; they are evidence of cracks in the system. “If you could be forced to stand everlasting insults that a woman is, you could understand,” one Oakland woman told a male reporter regarding her choice to punch a man on the face after he followed her and grabbed her arm on the street in 1905. “I have waited for too long for some bystander to take up the fight for me, but as no one ever volunteered, I was compelled to assert my rights.”

Still, this recourse was not available to all women. The abusive experiences of working class and/or black women were ignored even as the “lower classes” were cited as the only parties for whom uncouth and violent behavior was an issue. Meanwhile, rich white women were esteemed to be so fragile that sometimes a man would be fined for simply making a vulgar statement—though not if he were the plaintiff’s husband, father, or boss. That jiu-jitsu and other forms of women’s self defense have only been accessible to privileged women—that historically, only white and wealthy women have been permitted to resist (some) molestation—necessarily makes our delight in the spectacle of women beating off offending men a partial and compromised one. The early women’s self defense movement was not a moment of intersectional feminism or rigorous critical engagement with structures of power. It was about upper class white women feeling empowered to remove their white gloves.