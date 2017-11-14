The Cause and Consequences of the Retail Apocalypse

This is a robbery in progress. Private equity firms borrow massively to buy companies, and use corporate cash reserves to pay themselves back. Workers who supply the value to the business see nothing; in fact, to service the debt, companies usually cut staff. When the retailer collapses under the borrowing weight, all workers lose their jobs. And even when sales go up, like they have by 5 percent annually in the toy sector over the past five years, dominant toy sellers like Toys“R”Us cannot compete because of the debt burden. The company’s profitability was increasing when it filed for bankruptcy.

Private equity firms counter that their business model returns companies to fiscal health through superior management. But the retail apocalypse reflects an epic miscalculation. Typically retail firms roll over debt to buy time, but interest rates have risen since the last set of buyouts several years ago, making that prospect more expensive. The overleveraged companies are finding it hard for anyone to agree to refinance.

As a result, delinquent payments on shopping centers and other commercial real estate have spiked, as high as one-quarter of all loans in some parts of the country. A hundred thousand retail jobs were lost from October 2016 to April 2017; in June, 1,000 stores closed in a week. And this will get worse: Only $100 million in retail debt came due this year, but there’s $1.9 billion next year and $5 billion on average due between 2019 and 2025. That threatens the retail sales and cashiers who make up 6 percent of the entire U.S. workforce, a total of 8 million jobs. These workers are not confined to any one region; the entire country will share in the pain.