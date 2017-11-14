Trump nominated a ghostbuster for a federal judgeship.

In early 2015, Donald Trump, then a mere private citizen, decried the casting of women in the lead roles of a Ghostbusters reboot. “And now they’re making Ghostbusters with only women,” Trump said in a video. “What’s going on?!” Now, as president, Trump is redressing the problem by appointing a male paranormal specialist to a high position.

Brett J. Talley, Trump’s nominee to the Federal District Court in Montgomery, Alabama, is already a controversial figure because the American Bar Association claims he’s unqualified; Talley, a blogger, has never served as a judge. He also failed to disclose that he’s married to a White House official: Ann Donaldson, the chief of staff to counsel Donald F. McGahn II. (Donaldson is a witness in Robert Mueller’s investigation of ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.)

But Talley is apparently qualified to track ghouls and goblins. The Daily Beast reports that he was a member of the Tuscaloosa Paranormal Research Group from 2009-2010: