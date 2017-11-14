Donald Trump Jr. was definitely in cahoots with WikiLeaks.

These exchanges are important for a few reasons. Notably, they show communication and something approaching coordination between WikiLeaks and the Trump campaign (Trump Jr. reportedly informed most of the campaign’s top officials of the exchanges, effectively infecting his father’s entire team). As Ioffe points out, Trump Jr. “mostly ignored the frequent messages from WikiLeaks,” but “he at times appears to have acted on its requests.” These exchanges occurred amidst widespread suspicion that WikiLeaks was publishing emails that had been obtained by Russian actors, but that subject never comes up.

What these emails don’t show, however, is significant coordination between WikiLeaks and the Trump campaign. While it’s clear that WikiLeaks was trying to coordinate, Trump Jr. only bit a few times, and mostly on relatively insignificant issues.

What is clear, however, is that Trump Jr. is not very smart. Any communication with WikiLeaks, particularly over unsecured DMs, was likely to become public at some point. But Trump Jr., as he did in other instances, took the bait when offered damaging information about Hillary Clinton. Responding to these DMs at all was incredibly stupid, given the suspicions about Russia’s involvement in the election and his father’s campaign’s repeated insistence that it not in “cahoots” with WikiLeaks and Russia. And now all of this is a big problem for Donald Trump Jr.—and his father.