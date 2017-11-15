Carolee Schneemann Finally Gets Her Due

Around that time, Schneemann became involved in New York City’s experimental downtown scene. She began making performances that she called “kinetic theater”—scored events for groups of performers that fell somewhere between dance, theater, and happenings. The most famous of these is Meat Joy (1964), a quasi-orgiastic ritual in which nine performers undressed and carried out a series of actions with rope, paint, papers, plastic sheets, as well as raw chickens, mackerel, and hot dogs. One of the biggest challenges of curating past performance works is conveying their power with only documentation to show. But the video of Meat Joy remains stirring. There’s something undeniably discomfiting about watching near-naked performers roll around and rub raw chickens all over their bodies, and in our day and age, any image that creates discomfort without the use of violence seems worth lingering on.

What does get lost, somewhat, is the cultural and political context in which such a performance took place (an issue that could be addressed with better wall text). It can be tempting today to dismiss Meat Joy as a formless act of empty hedonism, but Schneemann rigorously orchestrated it, and she did her other performances, through the use of drawings, which are on display, and a score, which is included in the catalogue. She was exploring aesthetic possibilities and cultural taboos. (Meat Joy apparently so tested taboos that a man tried to strangle Schneemann during its 1964 Paris premiere.) “The cultural surround intensifying my sensuous rituals was motivated in contrast to the endless brutalities of the Vietnam War,” Schneemann wrote. “My propositions of ecstatic connection were in reaction to a government shaped by assassinations and militaristic aggressions.”

Schneemann tackled the Vietnam War head-on in a 1965 film titled Viet-Flakes and a 1967 performance called Snows, which used the former as its “heart and core,” she wrote. In Viet-Flakes a camera zooms in and out on suppressed images of atrocities from the war, set to a soundtrack of cut-up American pop songs and Vietnamese music. It feels a bit too much like a formal exercise to be potent. Snows featured an elaborate set, fake snow, five films projected in 360 degrees, and performers who enacted a series of physically intense actions that included falling, crawling, and grabbing and dragging each other’s bodies. It seems to have been a kind of Gesamtkunstwerk of suffering. Unfortunately, at MoMA PS1 its intensity doesn’t come through, perhaps because video documentation flattens the complex layering of media it contained live.

Schneemann has continued to make work about wars and suffering over the decades—what she calls her “atrocity collection”—including an artist’s book, collages, and more pieces about the 1982 Lebanon War; a series of enlarged images of newspaper photographs of people falling from the Twin Towers on 9/11; and an installation titled More Wrong Things (2000), which consists of TV screens arrayed at different heights and connected by a web of dangling wires. The TVs juxtapose graphic images of political violence with mundane ones from Schneemann’s life—a common technique throughout her oeuvre that doesn’t serve her well. Though it suggests an admirable honesty, an admission that she’s only experiencing these conflicts at a remove, it also centers her in a way that compounds the problem of her atrocity works: They feel lacking in a deep engagement with the sociopolitical realities represented by the images they contain.



“Meat Joy” by Carolee Schneemann Al Giese / Courtesy of Carolee Schneemann, P.P.O.W, and Galerie Lelong, New York

Far more successful are what Schneemann calls her “works of pleasure”—pieces like Meat Joy and Fuses (1964–67), a half-hour-long, silent collage film of Schneemann and her then partner and collaborator, James Tenney, making love. Medium-range shots of the couple having sex are interspersed with close-ups of their genitals and, sometimes, the view out of a window or Schneemann’s cat watching the action. The images are provocative, but also tender and bracing. Meanwhile the film shifts from red to purple to bright turquoise or appears scratched or upside-side down, reminding the viewer that this is not a simple documentary; Schneemann shaped the work by burning, baking, cutting, painting, and collaging the film. At MoMA PS1, the installation of Fuses in a small, dark room with theater seats conjures a feeling of illicitness, the thrill of an adult movie theater, but the film is remarkable for the unabashedness of its eroticism and experimentation.



Schneemann’s frank willingness to explore both the liberation and limitations of bodily experience is her greatest strength. In Up to and Including Her Limits (1973–76), she combined it with her roots in painting to create a solo performance in which she hung naked in a harness and drew with crayons on the walls and floors around her. Her brilliant Sexual Parameters Charts (1969–75) catalogue women’s assessments of their sexual experiences with men, surveying everything from partners’ body temperatures to genital sizes and use of words. In her lecture-performance Vulva’s Morphia (1995), Schneemann delivers a caustically funny storybook tale of vulva’s journey to understand how the culture perceives her (“Vulva goes to school and discovers she doesn’t exist,” it begins.) Schneemann doesn’t even confine her investigations to the human body: The photographs in her Infinity Kisses series show grainy, washed-out, often unflattering images of the “deep kisses” delivered to her every morning by her cats. The pictures are so intimate they’re almost alienating; they force us to reconcile the aversion they evoke in the viewer with the love they represent for the artist.

The Infinity Kisses series are important because they represent Schneemann’s continued engagement with the realities of her physical life as she’s gotten older. This helps offset a quandary that comes up while viewing the exhibition: although Schneemann’s bodily experiments were so groundbreaking they got her shunned, they also were likely only possible because she was young, thin, and white. Schneemann is aware of this: she recently told Dazed Digital, “You had to be attractive, or they would laugh you off your page. … being attractive gave us the possibility of subverting the meanings of our bodies as they were predetermined by male culture.” To that end, it’s a shame Kinetic Painting doesn’t include another, rarely seen work that was exhibited last year at P.P.O.W. gallery: Known/Unknown: Plague Column (1995–96), a multimedia installation about Schneemann’s treatment for breast cancer. Among other items, the work contains collaged images and texts about a historical Viennese “plague column,” sculptures of breast implants, and videos of mammograms and amateur porn.

The argument underlying Kinetic Painting is that, for all of her performances, assemblages, films, kinetic sculptures, photographs, and more, Schneemann has remained at heart a painter. This idea comes from Schneemann herself, and it’s not hard to understand why she insists on it: women’s work is all too often dismissed, as she emphasized in Interior Scroll, for “the personal clutter” and “the persistence of feelings.” Schneemann knows her art history; she knows that the way to be taken seriously is to be understood as a formalist. And to the men who’ve long written the textbooks, curated the museum shows, and collected the artworks, being a formalist who’s also a woman who takes off her clothes to make art with her body is just not possible. And so, painter it is.

Yet if there’s one current running through Kinetic Painting—which is not arranged chronologically and sometimes feels jumbled—it’s not painting but the body. The body idolized and brutalized; the body stretched and abstracted, repressed and reimagined. This is where Schneemann’s feminist art springs from: an insistence on knowing and representing herself. In a society still hell bent on controlling women’s bodies, that remains all too radical.