Carolee Schneemann Finally Gets Her Due

“Eye Body: 36 Transformative Actions for Camera” by Carolee Schneemann Erró / Courtesy of Carolee Schneemann, P.P.O.W, and Galerie Lelong, New York

But the most important element Schneemann inserted into the field of painting was herself—not a rendering, as she’d done earlier, but her living and moving body. “I wanted my actual body to be combined with the work as an integral material—a further dimension of the construction,” she said. A landmark moment came in 1963, when she covered herself in paint, ropes, grease, and plastic and posed among the assemblages in her studio. The striking black-and-white photographs of Eye Body: 36 Transformative Actions for Camera show a messy but undeniably erotic Schneemann who often looks caught in a trance. It’s hard not to wonder what she was thinking, if she understood at that moment the crucial leap she’d made—from passive, two-dimensional nude to active, three-dimensional naked woman. The question guiding her was: “Could a nude woman artist be both image and image maker?”



Around that time, Schneemann became involved in New York City’s experimental downtown scene. She began making performances that she called “kinetic theater”—scored events for groups of performers that fell somewhere between dance, theater, and happenings. The most famous of these is Meat Joy (1964), a quasi-orgiastic ritual in which nine performers undressed and carried out a series of actions with rope, paint, papers, plastic sheets, as well as raw chickens, mackerel, and hot dogs. One of the biggest challenges of curating past performance works is conveying their power with only documentation to show. But the video of Meat Joy remains stirring. There’s something undeniably discomfiting about watching near-naked performers roll around and rub raw chickens all over their bodies, and in our day and age, any image that creates discomfort without the use of violence seems worth lingering on.

What does get lost, somewhat, is the cultural and political context in which such a performance took place (an issue that could be addressed with better wall text). It can be tempting today to dismiss Meat Joy as a formless act of empty hedonism, but Schneemann rigorously orchestrated it, and she did her other performances, through the use of drawings, which are on display, and a score, which is included in the catalogue. She was exploring aesthetic possibilities and cultural taboos. (Meat Joy apparently so tested taboos that a man tried to strangle Schneemann during its 1964 Paris premiere.) “The cultural surround intensifying my sensuous rituals was motivated in contrast to the endless brutalities of the Vietnam War,” Schneemann wrote. “My propositions of ecstatic connection were in reaction to a government shaped by assassinations and militaristic aggressions.”