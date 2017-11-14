Is there anything stopping Donald Trump from launching a preemptive nuclear strike?

Some of this confusion, however, is deliberate—and all three members of the panel said they would be wary of any legislative changes to the process. Under the United States’s longstanding policy of “calculated ambiguity,” other foreign powers would, in theory, be deterred from attacking the U.S. for fear that it would retaliate with a nuclear strike. Marco Rubio pointed to an example of this policy during the Gulf War, when then-Secretary of State James Baker signaled to Baghdad that if Saddam Hussein or his armed forces used biological weapons against American forces, it would trigger nuclear retaliation.

These merits aside, a policy of deliberate ambiguity does little to assure Americans that Donald Trump could not launch a nuke “just as easily as he can use his Twitter account,” as Markey put it. And Trump has not exactly given voters confidence that he will handle the nuclear codes responsibly. In August, he threatened North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un with “fire and fury like the world has never seen.” Just this week, as the president wrapped his twelve-day tour of Asia, he called Kim “short and fat.” Trump was also criticized for discussing possible responses to North Korea’s nuclear ballistic missile testing on a crowded terrace at Mar-a-Lago in February—the same night an aide, better known now as “Rick the Man,” was photographed with the nuclear football in what became a viral photo.

Brian McKeon, a former Defense Department official, cautioned against changing the laws to accommodate Trump. “If we were to change the decision-making process in some way because of a distrust for this president, I think that would be an unfortunate precedent for future presidents,” he said.