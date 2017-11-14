Is there anything stopping Donald Trump from launching a preemptive nuclear strike?

While all eyes were on Jeff Sessions on Tuesday as he testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee on the Trump campaign’s connections to the Kremlin, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee held a long overdue hearing of their own to discuss the president’s authority to launch a nuclear war against North Korea. Chaired by Bob Corker, a Republican and outspoken critic of Trump, the hearing featured testimony from a panel of experts. It was the first time the committee has examined the president’s nuclear powers since 1976.

Senators from both parties raised concerns about the decision-making process by which the U.S. would launch a preemptive nuclear strike. They were particularly interested in which government body—the executive branch or Congress—would have the legal authority to order it. Senator Ed Markey, a Democrat from Massachusetts, in January introduced legislation that would prohibit the president from conducting a “first-use nuclear strike,” or a nuclear strike without provocation from another foreign power, without a congressional declaration of war. His bill has been stalled in the Republican-led Senate.

Some of this confusion, however, is deliberate—and all three members of the panel said they would be wary of any legislative changes to the process. Under the United States’s longstanding policy of “calculated ambiguity,” other foreign powers would, in theory, be deterred from attacking the U.S. for fear that it would retaliate with a nuclear strike. Marco Rubio pointed to an example of this policy during the Gulf War, when then-Secretary of State James Baker signaled to Baghdad that if Saddam Hussein or his armed forces used biological weapons against American forces, it would trigger nuclear retaliation.