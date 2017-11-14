Obamacare repeal is back from the dead (again).

It is often remarked that Obamacare repeal is like a horror movie monster, as unkillable as a zombie or a vampire. Every time Democrats fight to save Obamacare, they get a brief respite—but then the monster returns. The latest chapter of the Obamacare Chainsaw Massacre is the proposed tax bill the Republicans are trying to pass.

As The Washington Post reports:

Senate Republican leaders are changing their tax bill to include a repeal of a key plank of the Affordable Care Act, a major alteration as they now try to accomplish two of their top domestic priorities in a single piece of legislation. GOP party leaders said Tuesday they would now attach a provision to their tax bill that would repeal the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate, a part of the health care law that creates penalties for Americans who don’t have health insurance. “We’re optimistic that inserting the individual mandate repeal would be helpful,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Tuesday after meeting with party members during a closed-door lunch.

But there is a bright side. Democrats have had a harder time mobilizing their base against Trump’s proposed tax cuts. But tying the issue to Obamacare, which does have many passionate supporters ready to protest, might give the Democrats the energy they need. To use another horror movie trope, the new bill is a Frankenstein’s monster of bad policy, one that will kick millions off their health insurance to finance tax cuts for the wealthy. Scary stuff indeed.