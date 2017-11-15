Louie Gohmert and Sean Hannity’s Uranium One flowcharts are a revealing window into the Republican brain.

Over the last few weeks, Republicans have attempted to breathe new life into the Hillary Clinton-Uranium One story in an attempt to claim that Democrats were the real colluders with the Russians. The conspiracy theory at play here is pretty complicated, but it basically alleges that the former secretary of state nefariously sold large amounts of U.S. uranium to Russia in exchange for donations to the Clinton Foundation, or something.

Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert brought this fun prop to a Judiciary Committee oversight hearing on Tuesday:

IMPORTANT UPDATE: Here, care of Rep. Louie Gohmert's office, is the full chart he displayed at today's House Judiciary Committee oversight hearing. pic.twitter.com/dPSHtGvwqK — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) November 14, 2017

Not to be undone, Sean Hannity took a break from barely chastising Roy Moore to show his audience his science fair project, which includes a number of other handy and confusing flowcharts connecting Uranium One to Hillary Clinton’s emails and the “rigged” 2016 Democratic primary: