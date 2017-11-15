The coup in Zimbabwe is a throwback to an earlier era in African history.

The Zimbabwe military has seized control of the government, but they want to make clear that this is not a coup. “We wish to make it abundantly clear that this is not a military takeover,” Major General Sibusiso Moyo said in a televised statement. “We are only targeting criminals around him who are committing crimes that are causing social and economic suffering in the country.”

However disingenuous, this disavowal is itself a testimony to a significant change across the continent. From the 1960s to the 1990s, after the first wave of decolonization, military coups were rife in Africa. As a legacy of the colonial era, militaries were often the largest faction within government and had an outsized role in civil society. There has been a steep decline in coups in recent decades, with the rise of democratization and especially the emergence of multi-party competition in most of Africa. In 2013, the journal New Africa declared that “military coups are going out of fashion in Africa.”