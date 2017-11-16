Our Inordinately White, Wealthy, Male Government

This is important for matters of symbolism and representation. It matters, for example, when a young black girl looks at the people who run the country and finds few who look like her. It matters when people who are padded by their uncommon wealth make decisions affecting the rest of us. It matters when leadership fails to reflect the diversity of those being led.

But it also matters for policymaking itself. There’s good evidence that someone’s own experiences shape the way he makes policy decisions. None of us is free of bias, after all; we each come with a unique set of life experiences that shape our perspective, many of them related to our race, gender, and class. One paper found, for example, that if someone in monetary policy started their career in times of high inflation, they tend to be more focused on inflation. Male and female economists tend to hold different views on things like the gender wage gap, gender equality in the economy, and even the minimum wage and health insurance.

There’s also the question of qualifications and quality. Our economy is 15 to 20 percent bigger because at least some barriers to the economy were knocked down for women and people of color. That enabled employers to pick the top candidates from a much broader pool. In science, for example, gender-diverse teams produce better work than those that are mostly male. If you restrict yourself to choosing from a pot of people who are white and male, you miss the best of the best in all other groups. A rich, white, male government cheats itself out of the talent found in all other demographics, while necessarily promoting the mediocre because the available options are constrained.

Powell getting Yellen’s job is once again a parable. Yellen is a trained economist who, before serving as Fed chair, spent more than a decade either at the Fed itself or on the Council of Economic Advisers. Powell, on the other hand, is the first Fed chair without a PhD in economics since 1987 and has never led a large organization. When he was appointed to the Fed’s Board of Governors in 2012, “he basically did not know much about macroeconomics or monetary policy,” according to Seth Carpenter, who overlapped with Powell on the board.

None of that means that Powell will perform poorly. But is he the very best candidate for the job? Or is he a wealthy white man who gets to leapfrog over everyone else?

This is common to what happens in the workplace, too. Men are judged on their potential and given leadership roles based on their over-confidence and hubris; women are judged on their previous records and penalized for being overly confident. Thus mediocre men continue to climb to the highest and most powerful ranks.

Perhaps it’s not shocking that a man who campaigned on building a wall on the Mexican border and blocking immigration from predominantly Muslim countries, and who has been accused by 17 women of harassing and abusing them, would show a preference for men who look like him. But just because it doesn’t surprise doesn’t mean it shouldn’t outrage. It weakens our government. It moves progress backward. And it sends a clear message about who this administration values and who it doesn’t.