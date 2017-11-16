Our Inordinately White, Wealthy, Male Government

It would be one thing if she was doing a terrible job or implementing policies Trump disagrees with. But she oversaw a steady fall in the unemployment rate and no big upswings in inflation, fulfilling the two mandates of the Federal Reserve. She also began the process of unwinding some of the Fed’s actions during the financial crisis without causing another one. She’s kept interest rates relatively low, something Trump says he wants to see continued. In fact, Powell is widely thought to have been picked because he offers so much continuity with Yellen.

Instead, the abrupt end to Yellen’s tenure is one piece of a much larger pattern in Trump’s government. Trump, who never held elected office before becoming commander in chief, yet beat the most qualified candidate ever who would have also been the first woman in the Oval Office, has stacked his cabinet and most rungs of the government with white men just like himself.

Out of Trump’s 24 top cabinet positions, white men hold 17. As Emily Peck pointed out at HuffPost, the four women who do surround him “hold what are arguably second-tier positions.” More broadly speaking, he’s nominated 282 men to cabinet-level positions, versus 77 women.