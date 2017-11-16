The Republicans Already Are the Party of Roy Moore—With or Without Him

The Republican Party, The Atlantic’s David O. Graham wrote last week, “faces a moral and political test: How will it respond to the accusations against Moore? It’s a decision in which the Trump experience will weigh heavily.” The moral test is thus, Graham wrote: “[I]f the party’s members can’t bring themselves to set aside narrow partisan interest and condemn a man whom they despise, with a track record of bigotry, and with multiple on-the-record accusations of improper sexual misconduct with underage women, what behavior and which candidate can they possibly rule out in the future?”

At The New Yorker last week, in a piece titled, “Will the Republican Party Fail Another Roy Moore Test?,” Amy Davidson Sorkin asked, “What litmus tests does the Republican Party have these days? Islamophobia evidently wasn’t enough to end its support of Moore, but neither, apparently, were his imprecations that homosexuality should be criminally punished and that the Supreme Court’s marriage-equality ruling was worse than the Dred Scott decision.” Later, she wrote, “A better question is how the G.O.P. can prove that it is not the party of Roy Moore—not when it comes to exploiting the young or denying members of the L.G.B.T.Q. community or people of minority religions their full citizenship.”

The question of whether the Republican Party would renounce Moore has been answered this week: GOP leaders on Capitol Hill, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan, have called for him to leave the race just weeks before the election. (Trump has remain silent on the matter.) But as to “what behavior and which candidate can they possibly rule out in the future,” and “how the G.O.P. can prove that it is not the party of Roy Moore,” the only proper response is to repeat this fact: The Republican Party is the party of Donald Trump.