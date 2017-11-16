The Republicans Already Are the Party of Roy Moore—With or Without Him

The question of whether the Republican Party would renounce Moore has been answered this week: GOP leaders on Capitol Hill, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan, have called for him to leave the race just weeks before the election. (Trump has remain silent on the matter.) But as to “what behavior and which candidate can they possibly rule out in the future,” and “how the G.O.P. can prove that it is not the party of Roy Moore,” the only proper response is to repeat this fact: The Republican Party is the party of Donald Trump.

Roy Moore, taking a page from Trump’s playbook, remains defiant despite the damning evidence against him. At a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Moore’s attorney disputed the authenticity of Moore’s alleged signature in the high school yearbook of one accuser. The strategy here is clear: to muddy the waters as much as possible, sowing doubts about the allegations in the hopes that enough voters will disbelieve them. Meanwhile, on Wednesday evening, four more women accused Moore of sexual misconduct, bringing the total number of alleged victims to nine.

This could still end in a number of ways. Moore could leave the race after all. He could lose to the Democratic nominee, Doug Jones, or, less likely, to a Republican write-in campaign. If Moore wins, the Alabama Republican Party could disqualify him, or the U.S. Senate could expel him. In other words, McConnell and Ryan have only made the first of multiple moral tests they will likely face, and the history suggests that, faced with the prospect of having one less vital vote for their tax bill, Republicans will eventually fail the test.

But more important, the question itself is badly framed, as it implies there’s a fixed moral line that the Republican Party will not cross. It might not be grabbing women by the genitalia. It might not be sexually molesting 14-year-olds. But surely there is behavior so reprehensible that it puts a Republican politician beyond the pale. In truth, there is no fixed moral line because that would require that Republicans live by a fixed moral code. Republicans paint themselves as moral absolutists in a relativistic world, but all the evidence of the last few years shows that most Republicans are actually tribalists who will resort to moral relativism to justify support for a vile public figure.

Trump understands this logic better than anyone, thus his notorious boast during the campaign, “I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters.” Trump is their tribal chief, the man they will support unconditionally because he embodies the tribe’s values. He is beyond good and evil; he is above morality.