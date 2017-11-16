Roy Moore probably should avoid references to movies about high school cheerleaders.

Many were quick to make the connection:

On a related note, you know who probably loves Bring It On https://t.co/CIBZnyMFza — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) November 16, 2017

One tweet was especially noteworthy because of the author:



Bring It On is a movie about high school cheerleaders https://t.co/THLhYwpZSf — Chris Hansen (@tankcat) November 16, 2017

Chris Hansen is the executive director of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, someone who should be working to elect Moore.

