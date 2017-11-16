Roy Moore probably should avoid references to movies about high school cheerleaders.

Last night the embattled senatorial candidate tweeted:
Politically, the tweet is interesting because it shows that Moore’s strategy is to cast his pedophilia scandal in terms of a battle between Republican populists and the GOP establishment, as embodied by the Senate majority leader. But the phrase “Bring. It. On.” is unfortunate for Moore, since it evokes a movie about high school cheerleaders—girls roughly the age of those Moore is alleged to have molested.
Many were quick to make the connection:
One tweet was especially noteworthy because of the author:
Chris Hansen is the executive director of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, someone who should be working to elect Moore.