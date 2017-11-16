Democrats still love pay-day lenders and banks.

[N]ational banks have a great deal of flexibility with these standards thanks to a court decision from the 1970s. They have to comply with the interest rate caps only in their home state―not those of the state where the person receiving a loan lives. So payday lenders and other predatory operations sometimes ask banks in loosely regulated states to issue loans on their behalf. The payday lender quickly buys the loan after it is issued by the bank, allowing the bank to earn a commission for its service as a regulatory frontman. In 2015, a federal court prohibited this end-run around state laws in a few states. Warner’s bill would essentially overturn the court decision and protect cross-state rent-a-bank schemes nationwide.

Warner’s bill doesn’t just facilitate access to credit; it also grows a pool of potential victims. Moore has claimed that reporting of the bill has “mischaracterized” it, but from a consumer protection standpoint there’s really no valid way to defend expanding the reach of payday lenders.

While some Democrats work for pay-day lenders, others work for banks. On Monday, eight Democrats joined nine Republicans and Independent Angus King to introduce a bill that would weaken banking regulations. According to Politico, Democrats on the Senate Banking Committee even went around progressive Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio to make the deal:

The agreement, which was released in summary form, would ease mortgage rules for small lenders, attempt to simplify their capital requirements and let them escape a proprietary trading ban from Dodd-Frank known as the Volcker rule.

Democrats make much of their status as the party of the #Resistance. But that means more than just criticizing Donald Trump; it also means resisting dangerous, exploitative economic policies favored by his party.