Does Twitter Really Want to Solve Its Harassment Problem?

With the recent rollout of yet another set of anti-harassment initiatives, it looks like Twitter is beginning to take its reputation as a haven for abuse seriously. While slurs, death threats, and stalking have been rampant on its platform for almost a decade, as Buzzfeed’s Charlie Warzel reported last summer, the 2016 presidential election became a major watershed moment for Twitter’s public image. Suddenly, the company that once considered itself “the free speech wing of the free speech party” was forced to consider how to extricate certain kinds of speech from its platform. Early this month, Twitter announced a series a impending updates to its usage rules, particularly in sections concerned with abusive behavior, self-harm, spam, and graphic violence. “Online behavior continues to evolve and change, and at Twitter, we have to ensure those changes are reflected in our rules in a way that’s easy to adhere to and understand,” the company said in a November 3rd blog post.

A reputation as the digital headquarters for the current wave of white nationalism and misogyny isn’t just bad PR—it’s also unprofitable.

To some, any news is good news from a platform that even by its own account has been negligent in attending to harassment both at a user and infrastructural level. In November 2016, just shortly after the election, the company introduced its first major anti-abuse feature in over a year (since the automatic content filter in 2015). “What makes Twitter great is that it’s open to everyone and every opinion,” the company wrote. “Because Twitter happens in public and in real-time, we’ve had some challenges keeping up with and curbing abusive conduct.” Twitter unveiled a three-pronged approach to its harassment problem which included an expansion of the mute feature, a new option to report “hateful conduct,” and a better educated support team who would receive “special sessions on cultural and historical contextualization of hateful conduct.” Twitter Inc. carefully avoided making any promises. “We don’t expect these announcements to suddenly remove abusive conduct from Twitter,” the company concluded, “No single action by us would do that.” It’s a convenient precedent.

But after taking so long to publicly acknowledge and then address its abuse problem, many users found the new policy underwhelming. Following the November 2016 announcement, users couldn’t help but notice something suspicious about improvements preoccupied with merely hiding “hateful conduct” behind opt-in mute features and enhanced content filters. Many women of color, for whom harassment is a long-embedded feature of the Twitter experience, have been attentive to the ever conciliatory nature of the company’s stance on abuse. For Motherboard, Brianna Wu, a primary target of Gamergate, noted how much of the 2016 update focuses on concealing abuse from view rather than anticipating how it arises or eliminating it altogether. Twitter’s statement is similarly “evasive,” she writes, and indeed, the comments discuss abuse as an internet-wide phenomenon, yet fail to mention how or why Twitter specifically has become a hotbed for this behavior.

It didn’t seem coincidental, either, that these 2016 adjustments came shortly after Disney chose not to purchase the company, a decision that had been under consideration as recently as the fall of that year. Bloomberg cited bullying as one concern that ultimately led Disney to look elsewhere. “What’s happened is, a lot of the bidders are looking at people with lots of followers and seeing the hatred,” says CNBC’s Jim Kramer. “I know that the haters reduce the value of the company.” A reputation as the digital headquarters for the current wave of white nationalism and misogyny isn’t just bad PR—it’s also unprofitable.