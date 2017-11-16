Does Twitter Really Want to Solve Its Harassment Problem?

But after taking so long to publicly acknowledge and then address its abuse problem, many users found the new policy underwhelming. Following the November 2016 announcement, users couldn’t help but notice something suspicious about improvements preoccupied with merely hiding “hateful conduct” behind opt-in mute features and enhanced content filters. Many women of color, for whom harassment is a long-embedded feature of the Twitter experience, have been attentive to the ever conciliatory nature of the company’s stance on abuse. For Motherboard, Brianna Wu, a primary target of Gamergate, noted how much of the 2016 update focuses on concealing abuse from view rather than anticipating how it arises or eliminating it altogether. Twitter’s statement is similarly “evasive,” she writes, and indeed, the comments discuss abuse as an internet-wide phenomenon, yet fail to mention how or why Twitter specifically has become a hotbed for this behavior.

It didn’t seem coincidental, either, that these 2016 adjustments came shortly after Disney chose not to purchase the company, a decision that had been under consideration as recently as the fall of that year. Bloomberg cited bullying as one concern that ultimately led Disney to look elsewhere. “What’s happened is, a lot of the bidders are looking at people with lots of followers and seeing the hatred,” says CNBC’s Jim Kramer. “I know that the haters reduce the value of the company.” A reputation as the digital headquarters for the current wave of white nationalism and misogyny isn’t just bad PR—it’s also unprofitable.

Though the bland corporate language of Twitter’s policy statements refuses to name any pointed examples, it’s easy to see where the past few years of high-profile harassment and the 2016 election have wormed their way into how the company re-articulates its policies. These updates tend to address racist and gendered abuse, or at least Twitter imagines they do. More recently, an October 27th addition of “non-consensual nudity” as prohibited behavior has been interpreted as the company’s anti-revenge porn measure, and arrived not long after reality star Rob Kardashian tweeted out private nude photos of ex-partner Blac Chyna. The rules now also include a note on “unwanted sexual advances” which says users “may not direct abuse at someone by sending unwanted sexual content, objectifying them in a sexually explicit manner, or otherwise engaging in sexual misconduct.” In the months ahead, Twitter will implement what it calls “past relationship interaction signals” to help determine whether an interaction is consensual or not.