In Isfahan we ate sour cherries and raw tamarind in the schoolyard. We went on picnics in the mountains, pots of basmati rice strapped to my parents’ backs. People fell in and out of love, made music and poetry, as they have always done. Iran was only a few years past the revolution, and somehow, even as a child, I sensed that I had been born in an unlucky chapter of its history.



In the 1980s, we still hoped for another regime change, a disruption of the theocracy’s stifling rules. Another revolution would surely come. Slowly that fantasy faded. Men and women learned to seek pleasure in secret. They drank and smoked and listened to illegal music. One night at a party, I saw a woman strip off her clothes as she danced. The other women removed their headscarves but kept them within reach. Before leaving, they draped themselves in black again.

I’ve often tried to imagine my life if my family hadn’t escaped in 1987, when I was eight years old. Young Iranians now understand that another revolution may not come in their lifetimes (though I’m learning never to underestimate my fellow Iranians). As we speak, they’re rising up again for their freedoms. But until now, women have learned to carve out a life for themselves inside the hijab. They haven’t vanished. They wear the clothes hidden in their closets. They study science and math. They ski and swim fully covered, dye their hair pink, tweet, dance, have sex, meet in coffeehouses for pastries or to study for exams. They live well.

But secrets emerge from the mundane, markers of human need and imagination: mothers done up to go to the new Western supermarket, an inch of bottle blonde begging to be noticed; pink balloons lighting a lone rooftop at night. A woman in tight jeans passes under the gaze of a ghoulish Lady Liberty, while another, wrapped from head to toe on a hot day, watches half-naked boys swim. It is maddening and illogical and unfair: a wound inside every photo.