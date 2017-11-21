On October 9, 2016, Rohingya militants struck three Burmese police posts, killing nine officers. In a video released afterward, the movement’s leader, a Rohingya man dressed in black and going by the name Atta Ullah, called on his people to rise up and to defend themselves. “We are not terrorists,” he said. “God willing, we will take back our rights from the brutal and unjust government.” Predictably, the Burmese government claimed that Atta Ullah had spent time in terrorist training camps with the Taliban in Pakistan, and that the militants hoped to establish an Islamic state within the country. Some Western analysts and media echoed these claims, with vague assertions about ARSA being well trained, armed, and financed, and having links to the Islamic State.

Little is known for certain about Atta Ullah, but he is believed to have been born in Pakistan to a Rohingya father who had fled violence in Myanmar. He grew up in Saudi Arabia and was educated in an Islamic religious school. He has likely received financial support for his insurgent campaign from businessmen in the Rohingya diaspora. Yet there exists no strong evidence—and little reason to believe—that ARSA has ties to transnational extremist organizations. YouTube videos of ARSA fighters on patrol reveal a poorly outfitted group carrying a smattering of old guns and farm tools; most young men are armed with nothing more than sticks. And there is no better illustration of the group’s inefficacy than the disastrous August 25 attack.

Shortly after arriving in Bangladesh in September, I met with an acquaintance of Atta Ullah’s in one of the refugee camps. A young, clean-shaven doctor from Buthidaung, he said Atta Ullah first approached him in early 2016 and asked him to join the movement. The doctor, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of reprisal from ARSA leaders, said no, but the two men grew friendly during Atta Ullah’s visits to the doctor’s clinic. (The doctor says Atta Ullah is diabetic and has high blood pressure and heart problems.) The doctor described Atta Ullah as charismatic and with some knowledge of the Koran, but as otherwise “barely literate,” traveling with a core group of deputies “easily influenced by him.” The doctor never saw a single foreigner among them. They carried basic rifles and a few machine guns, he said, some of them looted from the October 2016 attack. He had treated several ARSA fighters who had sustained gunshot wounds in skirmishes with the military, but when the armed forces and Buddhist vigilantes swept into his town during the crackdown, he fled with everyone else. The last time he saw Atta Ullah was September 7, on the outskirts of a Rohingya village. Atta Ullah pleaded with him not to leave the country. The doctor replied that he had no choice: His home and clinic had already been destroyed. “When we think of ARSA, it’s all negative,” he said. “They made hell worse for us.”