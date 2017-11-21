At first light, Dudu Mia’s family boarded a skiff that ferried them from Shah Porir Dwip island to the “broken road,” a cracked spine of mud and pavement that snakes toward the Bangladesh mainland. Leaden clouds warned of a coming storm as the family got off the boat and walked single-file in sucking mud toward a military-run relief depot that housed hundreds of exhausted, sick, and starved refugees. Bangladeshi soldiers guided everyone into a narrow fenced-off pen. The children were vaccinated against polio and measles and issued fresh clothing and snacks, and then everyone was loaded onto diesel flatbed trucks headed north to Kutupalong.

Dudu Mia was born in 1959 in Mrauk U, a region in Myanmar of rolling hillocks and pagodas, which was once the capital of the Arakanese kingdom that counted Rohingya as its subjects. Barred from attending school by the ruling junta, he worked as a sharecropper on a rice farm with his father. Though his family had lived in Rakhine for generations, a 1982 Myanmar nationality law enacted by the military effectively classified them as foreigners. Rohingya were not recognized as one of the country’s eight “national races,” and any future possibility of full citizenship was foreclosed. The government imposed restrictions on birth, marriage, and movement, and even refused to recognize the term Rohingya, opting for “Bengali,” which is considered a derogatory term. In 1991 and 1992, military repression drove some 250,000 Rohingya into Bangladesh, the first wave of refugees in what are now permanent camps. The government relocated Dudu Mia and his family to Maungdaw, one of three main townships in Rakhine where Rohingya were concentrated. He snuck back to his home a year later, only to be expelled again, this time to Buthidaung township in Rakhine, where he has lived ever since on a small plot with several cows and goats, riding out sporadic outbursts of communal violence and state-sanctioned attacks.

I first traveled to Rakhine in February 2013, after riots that had been sparked by the rape and murder of a young Buddhist woman. The Rohingya bore the brunt of the bloodshed, with at least 200 people killed. Another 140,000 were corralled into camps in eight townships in the state, on the pretext of protecting them from the mobs. The apartheid-like conditions proved to be a slow-motion death sentence. Hemmed in between barbed wire and the Bay of Bengal, children died of malnutrition and treatable illnesses like diarrhea, and adults were unable to find work, or even to fish. Government intimidation prevented many foreign aid groups from working to help the Rohingya. In 2014, Médecins Sans Frontières was kicked out of Rakhine, and U.N. representatives in Sittwe, the state capital, evacuated after attacks on their offices by Buddhist mobs.

Dudu Mia, a Rohingya rice farmer, fled Myanmar after Buddhist vigilantes issued an ultimatum in his village: Leave or die. Patrick Brown/Panos Pictures for The New Republic

As despair in the camps yielded to desperation, growing numbers of Rohingya began taking their chances at sea in rickety vessels bound for Muslim communities in Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia. Many of them died in boats that capsized or went adrift. Those who survived the journey often found themselves ensnared by human traffickers or held hostage in jungle camps where they were tortured and raped to extract ransoms. The boat exodus nonetheless continued and, for a brief period in early 2015, made global headlines due to the spectacle of Muslim authorities pushing boats packed with Rohingya asylum-seekers back out to sea. Under these conditions, violence from the Rohingya was perhaps inevitable.

On October 9, 2016, Rohingya militants struck three Burmese police posts, killing nine officers. In a video released afterward, the movement’s leader, a Rohingya man dressed in black and going by the name Atta Ullah, called on his people to rise up and to defend themselves. “We are not terrorists,” he said. “God willing, we will take back our rights from the brutal and unjust government.” Predictably, the Burmese government claimed that Atta Ullah had spent time in terrorist training camps with the Taliban in Pakistan, and that the militants hoped to establish an Islamic state within the country. Some Western analysts and media echoed these claims, with vague assertions about ARSA being well trained, armed, and financed, and having links to the Islamic State.

Little is known for certain about Atta Ullah, but he is believed to have been born in Pakistan to a Rohingya father who had fled violence in Myanmar. He grew up in Saudi Arabia and was educated in an Islamic religious school. He has likely received financial support for his insurgent campaign from businessmen in the Rohingya diaspora. Yet there exists no strong evidence—and little reason to believe—that ARSA has ties to transnational extremist organizations. YouTube videos of ARSA fighters on patrol reveal a poorly outfitted group carrying a smattering of old guns and farm tools; most young men are armed with nothing more than sticks. And there is no better illustration of the group’s inefficacy than the disastrous August 25 attack.

Shortly after arriving in Bangladesh in September, I met with an acquaintance of Atta Ullah’s in one of the refugee camps. A young, clean-shaven doctor from Buthidaung, he said Atta Ullah first approached him in early 2016 and asked him to join the movement. The doctor, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of reprisal from ARSA leaders, said no, but the two men grew friendly during Atta Ullah’s visits to the doctor’s clinic. (The doctor says Atta Ullah is diabetic and has high blood pressure and heart problems.) The doctor described Atta Ullah as charismatic and with some knowledge of the Koran, but as otherwise “barely literate,” traveling with a core group of deputies “easily influenced by him.” The doctor never saw a single foreigner among them. They carried basic rifles and a few machine guns, he said, some of them looted from the October 2016 attack. He had treated several ARSA fighters who had sustained gunshot wounds in skirmishes with the military, but when the armed forces and Buddhist vigilantes swept into his town during the crackdown, he fled with everyone else. The last time he saw Atta Ullah was September 7, on the outskirts of a Rohingya village. Atta Ullah pleaded with him not to leave the country. The doctor replied that he had no choice: His home and clinic had already been destroyed. “When we think of ARSA, it’s all negative,” he said. “They made hell worse for us.”

The doctor agreed to connect me with ARSA militants hiding in the camps. One of them, a 21-year-old man named Mohammad, told me he joined ARSA after the October 2016 violence, during which people from his village were beaten and raped. “We could not take the pain anymore,” he said. One day a local ARSA recruiter assembled him and 15 other men in a clearing and told them to “take back their rights” with whatever weapons they had when the time came. In July, several weeks before the fighting started, Mohammad said Burmese security forces showed up in his village and confiscated all household knives and tools, as if they were preparing for something. On August 25, he woke to the sound of gunshots; unarmed and unawares, he fled into the bush. An Army patrol spotted him and he was shot twice, in the groin and hip. His brother and a friend lashed him to a chair attached to bamboo poles and carried him for ten days to Bangladesh, where he recovered. “We are angry with our leaders,” he said. “They didn’t provide any proper training or weapons.”

Resentments were not limited to low-level members. An ARSA officer I will call Mansoor told me that he was a hafiz, a Koranic scholar who has memorized the Islamic holy book. Long frustrated by the stifling restrictions against the Rohingya, he joined after officers beat up his brother to extort money. He became responsible for recruitment in a dozen villages, reporting directly to one of Atta Ullah’s deputies. Even this did not grant him advance warning of the August 25 attacks, which he said shook him out of bed. “The military started using heavy weapons on us and we could not resist them,” he said.

Mansoor said that ARSA’s strategy was a “mistake,” and that he was done fighting. But he didn’t believe that the group should be blamed for the ethnic cleansing. “For the last 70 years, the military has had a plan to wipe the Rohingya out from Rakhine state,” he said. “They were looking for an excuse to do so.”