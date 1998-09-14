Sweet Good-bye

But what if widely held beliefs about the centrality of Nixon’s resignation to the 1974 election results are wrong? In fact, Watergate’s precise role in the Republican debacle is not clear. A few political scientists, after scrutinizing their regression analyses, have concluded that Watergate played no role at all. That may be ascribing a bit too much explanatory power to social science. But, certainly, a widely forgotten factor—the economy—played at least as large a role in the election as Watergate did. The 1973 Arab oil embargo led to long lines at gas pumps and double-digit inflation; unemployment, too, went up in 1973 and stayed high through 1974. In 1973, disposable income began two decades of stagnation.

Today’s boom, in contrast, seems to be quite durable (unless you think Clinton’s fall would trigger a stock market crash). Consequently, 1998’s congressional incumbents are surely less vulnerable to challenges from putative “Bimbroglio babies” than their 1974 forebears were to challenges from Watergate babies (who might just as easily be called “stagflation babies”). Says Everett C. Ladd of the Roper Center for Public Opinion Research: “Watergate may have had almost nothing to do with the 1974 elections.”

Another possibility is that Watergate had a profound effect on the 1974 election, but Nixon’s resignation did not. As the University of California at San Diego’s Gary Jacobson, a widely cited scholar of congressional elections, explains, the crucial events that sealed the congressional Republicans’ fate may have occurred months before the resignation. The Senate Watergate hearings in 1973 had given a heads-up to ambitious young Democrats that 1974 would be an excellent year to run for Congress, and Nixon’s approval ratings confirmed that inkling by hovering at a dismal 20 to 30 percent from late 1973 until his resignation. By contrast, Jacobson writes in his book, The Politics of Congressional Elections, “Republicans expected it to be a bad year, and candidates and activists refused to extend themselves in a losing cause.” A measure of this was the extraordinary amount of money Democratic challengers were able to raise; in 1974, the average Democratic challenger spent three times as much as the average Republican challenger.

It might seem that Bimbroglio, which has been kicking along since January, presented no more sudden a windfall to Republican activists than Watergate did to Democratic activists in 1974. But there’s a key difference: whereas Watergate (again, surely in combination with a sagging economy) dragged Nixon’s poll ratings down early in the election cycle, Bimbroglio has yet to drag Clinton’s down at all. A Washington Post-ABC News poll conducted August 19-21 showed Clinton’s approval rating at 66 percent, a whisker short of his all-time high; true, only 28 percent said he was “honest and trustworthy,” but voters have never thought highly of Clinton as a person (as Opposed to Clinton as president). The popularity not only of Clinton but also of most congressional incumbents of both parties has deterred challengers. As of this writing, 95 House members—57 Republicans and 38 Democrats—face no major party opposition in November. This suggests that incumbent Democrats fearful of tarnishing Clinton’s (and their party’s) image by calling on him to resign are being too skittish. In many instances, it’s simply too late for strong opponents to emerge.

But what about turnout? Won’t the loss of a popular leader discourage the Democratic faithful from going to the polls? After all, low-turnout midterm elections are all about “energizing your base.” In 1974, voter turnout for the House elections fell to 35.9 percent, down from 43.5 percent in the previous midterm election year of 1970. The falloff is widely attributed to Republican voters’ disgust with Nixon. But there doesn’t seem to be much evidence that Republican apathy grew appreciably after Nixon resigned. Rather, it was President Gerald Ford’s blanket pardon for Nixon, announced on September 8, 1974, that seems to have turned Republicans off, according to polls. After the pardon, Ford’s own approval rating dropped 15 points, practically overnight.