Trump’s Pyongyang Moment

Despite the chaos Trump and Rex Tillerson have imposed on the State Department, a similar approach is still possible today. Trump’s most respected cabinet member, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, could play the role of Nixon’s Kissinger—or of Kim’s Jo Myong Rok: the stern military man sent to deliver a message. “North Koreans won’t mind dealing with someone who is tough—indeed, they prefer such an interlocutor over someone they see as a patsy, as long as they are fair and willing to listen,” Mike Chinoy, a senior fellow at the U.S.-China Institute at the University of Southern California, and a longtime North Korea–watcher, wrote in September, in an article suggesting that Trump send Mattis to Pyongyang.

Clinton nearly visited Pyongyang as president. Albright, in her 2003 memoir, recounted that she and National Security Advisor Sandy Berger both encouraged him to go. But by late 2000, Clinton decided to focus his remaining foreign policy efforts on peace negotiations between the Israelis and the Palestinians. Then, in 2002, George W. Bush called Kim Jong Il a “pygmy” and included North Korea, along with Iran and Iraq, in his “Axis of Evil.” Hard to stitch together a summit from such diplomatic cloth.

“Who the hell cares?” Trump asked. “There’s a 10 percent or a 20 percent chance that I can talk him out of those damn nukes.”

Trump has been even less temperate than Bush. He has threatened to “totally destroy” North Korea and called Kim Jong Un “Little Rocket Man.” (Kim, for his part, called Trump a “mentally deranged U.S. dotard.”) But Trump, in his guise as the unpredictable deal-maker, has also signaled that he’s open to a meeting. During the campaign, Trump said he would “absolutely” speak with Kim. “Who the hell cares?” he asked. “There’s a 10 percent or a 20 percent chance that I can talk him out of those damn nukes.” In May, he called Kim a “pretty smart cookie” and said that, “under the right circumstances,” he “would be honored” to meet him. And during his trip to Tokyo in early November, Trump reiterated that, although it’s “far too early,” he “would certainly be open” to meeting Kim.