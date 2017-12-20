Turning Pro-Life Blue

This doesn’t mean Democrats should field candidates in the mold of Joe Manchin, who entered the West Virginia gubernatorial race in 1996 as an explicitly anti-choice candidate (though his views on the issue have softened some in recent years). Today’s pro-life Democrats might resemble Tim Kaine or Joe Biden: politicians who personally oppose abortion on religious grounds but who have refused to impose their beliefs on others. Even Mello, during his mayoral race, said that despite his past positions, “I would never do anything to restrict access to reproductive health care.”

The middle ground on abortion is less polarized: 36 percent of moderate Democrats oppose it, as do 45 percent of moderate Republicans.

But Democrats don’t simply need to find candidates who can better connect with conservative voters on kitchen-table issues. They must also persuade voters to support abortion rights. While Americans are sharply divided on the issue overall, the middle ground is much less polarized: 36 percent of conservative and moderate Democrats oppose abortion, as do 45 percent of moderate and liberal Republicans. “Here in Texas, people do not identify as overtly pro-choice or overtly pro-life,” says Alexa Garcia-Ditta, communications director for the state chapter of NARAL Pro-Choice. “That’s a very black-and-white treatment of the issue.”

By speaking to conservative voters in a more direct, personal, and nuanced way, Democrats can actually change hearts and minds. In Texas, for example, where personal rights are sacrosanct, voters have been receptive to arguments about government overreach. “People get very upset that someone has to jump through all these hoops to access health care and see their personal decision through,” Garcia-Ditta says. And in Kentucky, ideological opposition to abortion declines when voters are presented with the practical realities of having just one abortion provider left in the state. It comes down to getting people to understand that without access to legal abortion, the consequences for their friends, neighbors, and loved ones can be fatal. Abortion must remain legal not simply as a matter of principle, but because without legal options, people will take matters into their own hands.