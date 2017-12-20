Turning Pro-Life Blue

As the Democratic Party attempts to chart a way forward in the wake of the 2016 election, it has found itself embroiled in an internecine battle over one of the most divisive issues in American politics: abortion. At its national convention last year, the party adopted the most pro-choice platform in its history, calling for an end to the ban on federal funding for abortion. That’s somewhat at odds with recent statements from Democratic leaders, who argue that the party must embrace a more diverse set of views on reproductive rights if it is to have any hope of attracting voters in rural parts of the country.

“This is the Democratic Party. This is not a rubber stamp party,” Nancy Pelosi told The Washington Post in May. “My family, extended family, are not pro-choice. You think I’m kicking them out of the Democratic Party?” In July, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair Ben Ray Luján said there would be no “litmus test” on abortion for candidates in 2018. Democrats need to pick up 24 seats to win back control of the House. “We’ll need a broad coalition to get that done,” Luján told The Hill.

Pro-choice activists have reacted with dismay. “Encouraging and supporting anti-choice candidates leads to bad policy outcomes that violate women’s rights and endanger our economic security,” said Ilyse Hogue, president of NARAL Pro-Choice America. Certainly, with abortion access under assault from pro-life radicals, the issue is one Democrats cannot concede. But such purity tests do the party no favors. At the state level, the Democratic Party is weaker than it has been in nearly a century, making it ill-equipped to fight local abortion restrictions. To truly protect reproductive rights, Democrats need to figure out how to make inroads in red states and conservative communities—which means figuring out how to connect with voters who don’t necessarily share their views.

Fortunately for Democrats (and women), abortion might not be the wedge issue of legend. Overall, Americans are sharply divided in their views on abortion: 75 percent of Democrats say it should be legal in all or most cases, while 65 percent of Republicans favor abortion restrictions, according to the Pew Research Center. But Americans are more concerned about other issues right now. During the presidential election, voters ranked abortion last on the list of topics they wanted Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump to debate. Terrorism, the economy, education, and jobs top the public’s list of priorities.