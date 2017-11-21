Charles Manson’s Science Fiction Roots

Campbell eventually became disillusioned with Dianetics, but moved on to becoming an advocate for other forms of pseudo-science, including the Dean Drive (a perpetual motion machine), the Hieronymus machine (which supposedly amplified telekinesis and other psi powers), racial determinism, and the firm conviction that smoking doesn’t cause cancer. In truth, the hidden thematic concern of “hard science fiction” was alway mystical transcendence, of imagining how the promise of religion could be fulfilled by technology in the space age. Time and again, Campbell’s writers, not just Heinlein and Hubbard but also Frank Herbert of Dune fame, conjured up technological paths to transcendence.

Unlike Campbell, Heinlein kept clear of Dianetics. But Heinlein was nonetheless fascinated by the way his old friend Hubbard had created a pseudo-science that eventually became the religion of Scientology. This planted the seeds for an idea: What if someone created a religion like Scientology that actually worked—that did give people transcendent mental power, such as mind-reading and levitation? The result of this thought experiment was Stranger in a Strange Land, which remains Heinlein’s most famous novel. One of the heroes of the novel, Jubal Harshaw, a polymathic pulp writer who is very successful in seducing women, is clearly an idealized version of Hubbard.

Heinlein meant Stranger in a Stranger Land to be a jape, a satire on religion. While Hubbard had turned science fiction into a religion, Heinlein was trying to turn religion into science fiction. But many readers took it all too seriously. In March of 1969 at a film festival in Rio, Heinlein met a charming actress named Sharon Tate. A few months later, she was murdered by a cult that took inspiration from Heinlein’s novel.

No literary genre has been so fertile at generating religions as science fiction. Heinlein’s work was the springboard for many competing sects, and he called himself “a preacher with no church.” Rare among the many intellectual gurus whose fame mushroomed in the 1960s, Heinlein was a beacon for all kinds of people: hippies and hawks, libertarians and authoritarians.

The Manson family weren’t the only ones who looked to Stranger in a Strange Land for guidance. In Missouri in 1962, Westminster College students Tim Zell and Lance Christie formed a “water-brotherhood” vowing to live by the polygamous ideals of Heinlein’s novel. By 1968, the original water-brotherhood expanded into the Church of All Worlds, recognized as a religion by the IRS two years later. The Church of All Worlds remains a flourishing concern, having acquired many neo-pagan encrustations over the years, including Celtic Shamanism and Wiccan lore. But it is still devoted to Heinlein’s core creed.

Heinlein had many followers in the military, largely on the basis of Starship Troopers (1959), a full-throttled defense of the martial spirit as essential for human survival both on earth and in space. Heinlein’s speculations about the future of war, in both his non-fiction and fiction, had a direct influence on American military policy. A 1945 memo Heinlein wrote arguing for a naval rocket program circulated widely in the Pentagon and was apparently discussed by Harry Truman in a cabinet meeting. The lobbyist who pushed for Ronald Reagan’s Star Wars missile defense program was influenced by Heinlein and got him to give the program his imprimatur.

Libertarians, including those of an anti-war disposition, also regarded Heinlein as a cultural hero. Milton Friedman praised Heinlein’s 1966 novel The Moon Is A Harsh Mistress, which chronicled an anti-statist rebellion on a lunar colony, as a “wonderful” book. Friedman commended Heinlein for popularizing the slogan TANSTAAFL (There Ain’t No Such Thing As A Free Lunch), which Heinline picked up from his fellow science fiction writer Jerry Pournelle. Friedman’s son David, a self-described anarcho-capitalist, would go further: In 1971 the younger Friedman gave a speech at Harvard with a large medallion engraved with a dollar sign and TANSTAAF.

Heinlein’s ability to excite cultic faith among all sorts of groups speaks to the power of science fiction as a literature of ideas, especially during utopian moments like the 1960s, when the future feels open. Heinlein’s book was not alone in gaining a cult following, it was joined by J.R.R. Tolkein’s Lord of the Rings, Herbert’s Dune, and Ursula K. Le Guin’s The Left Hand of Darkness. Each of these books spoke to a desire for an alternative reality, just as older social norms were breaking down.

As vile and sociopathic as he was, Charles Manson did have a gift for absorbing the zeitgeist, which is one reason he held such a powerful sway over the cultural imagination. Manson picked up Stranger in a Strange Land in the same spirit that he learned to strum a guitar and offer exegeses on Beatles lyrics. It was a way for him to ride the wave of cultural change. Manson remained infamous all these decades not just because he inspired mass murder, but also because he did so by manipulating some of our most powerful myths.