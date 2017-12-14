Rocket Men

Some nuclear strategists have speculated that the U.S. nuclear arsenal is so powerful that the United States would never use it. The loss of life and damage to the planet would be too great. They point to Russia’s threats to use nuclear weapons against NATO as a sign that Moscow does not view nuclear retaliation as credible. Smaller bombs, the thinking goes, would send a clear signal to Russia that its use of nuclear weapons would be met with an appropriate response.

There is no evidence that Russian officials think this way, however. Russia’s statements about using nuclear weapons should be viewed as tough talk to mask its military inferiority, rather than as a sign that it doubts America’s resolve. Building smaller bombs won’t keep other nuclear powers in check. But it could encourage the United States to use nuclear weapons, even if doing so is militarily and politically unnecessary. It would also give Russia a pass on its own threats of first use, instead of making it increasingly a pariah for its strategy of escalation.

Worse yet, unlike Obama, whose policies limited the circumstances under which nuclear weapons could be justified, Trump is likely to expand the rationale for nuclear war—in response to an attack on critical U.S. infrastructure, for example, or a large-scale cyberattack. And he has signaled that he may once again consider using nuclear weapons against nonnuclear states. All of this, combined with Trump’s bellicose, and at times unhinged, statements, ratchets up tensions around the world and makes it easier for other countries—Russia, Pakistan, and even North Korea—to threaten a nuclear response to nonnuclear scenarios.

Can Trump be contained, and if so, by whom? As tensions with North Korea have increased, lawmakers in Congress are considering legislation to restrict the president’s ability to order a nuclear first strike. One bill would require Congress to declare war before nuclear weapons can be used. Another currently in the works would make “no first use” the official policy of the United States. Senator Bob Corker has energized the debate with his comments that Trump’s recklessness could lead to “World War III” and that only the secretary of state, the secretary of defense, and the White House chief of staff stand between the United States and “chaos.”

In today’s polarized environment, however—in which only retiring lawmakers seem to say what everyone else is thinking about the dangers posed by Trump’s judgment and temperament—these bills are going nowhere. This is a shame, since it makes no sense for any president, Democrat or Republican, to have the ability to use nuclear weapons against a country that has not attacked the United States or its allies with such weapons first.

The $1.24 trillion price tag to modernize the nuclear arsenal already exceeds initial estimates and is expected to keep growing.

Even if Trump cannot be constrained politically, he may find himself hemmed in financially. The $1.24 trillion price tag to modernize the nuclear arsenal already exceeds initial estimates and is expected to keep growing. On its own, the nuclear bill is something the United States can afford, even if it is extravagant and increasingly unnecessary. But the financial demands come just as the bills for other major programs—the new F-35 fighter jet, in-air refueling tankers, and Navy combat ships—are coming due. Trump has just asked for billions more to expand missile defenses against North Korea—despite the evidence that America’s missile defense capabilities are much less reliable than most people believe. The government cannot possibly meet all of these financial obligations. Regardless of what Trump says he wants, priorities will have to be set and choices made.

Whatever proves to be the fiscal reality, Trump’s rhetoric is opening the door to a new era of instability. For 70 years, through the Cold War and after, nuclear powers acted according to a prescribed set of rules and codes of conduct. Trump has disrupted all of that—greatly increasing the chances of miscalculation or escalation. And the crisis will not end when Trump leaves the White House. Some of the new weapons and delivery systems that Trump wants will take years to develop, meaning that the next president will have even more options on the table—and more threats to face.

The United States has spent the last three decades free from the fear of nuclear annihilation, thanks in large part to a rational combination of threats, diplomacy, and reassurance. Trump’s rejection of these norms creates a new nuclear shadow that may linger long after he departs.