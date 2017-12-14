Rocket Men

Instead of working to de-escalate tensions, Trump has vowed to unleash “fire and fury” on the North Korean people and insulted Kim Jong Un, ridiculing him on the world stage as “Little Rocket Man.” Such reckless talk may simply be “Trump being Trump,” or part of his oft-stated strategy of “unpredictability” in negotiation. But predictability is essential to the stability that has protected us against nuclear annihilation for more than half a century. To North Korea’s leaders, Trump’s comments serve only to increase their sense of insecurity, fuel their desire to possess nuclear weapons, and decrease their hesitation about using them. This isn’t “winning”; it’s akin to lunacy.

Trump’s tweets and undisciplined remarks aren’t the only things setting the United States on a treacherous nuclear path, however. The Trump administration is currently preparing a new nuclear posture review, the government’s first since 2010. This comprehensive document outlines the nation’s nuclear capabilities and the conditions under which these weapons might be used. Current U.S. policy states that the president will consider using nuclear weapons only if another nuclear state launches a nuclear attack (or a massive conventional attack) against the United States or its allies—in other words, only in the most extreme circumstances. As the world’s last conventional superpower, the United States has every incentive to keep a fight from going nuclear, since such weaponry is the only counter to its conventional military dominance.

Trump, however, is reportedly pushing for the development of new nuclear weapons and delivery systems, and is expected to expand the circumstances under which they may be used. If this happens, the global nuclear balance may shift irrevocably. Rather than continuing the American role as the essential stabilizing force committed to preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons, Trump could fuel a new nuclear arms race and increase the incentive for America’s enemies to strike first.