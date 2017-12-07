How a Democracy Dies

Despite George W. Bush’s promise to be a “uniter, not a divider,” partisan warfare only intensified during his eight years in office. Bush governed hard to the right, abandoning all pretense of bipartisanship on the counsel of Karl Rove, who had concluded that the electorate was so polarized by this time that Republicans could win by mobilizing their own base rather than appealing to independent voters. And with the exception of the aftermath of the September 11 attacks and subsequent military actions in Afghanistan and Iraq, congressional Democrats eschewed bipartisan cooperation in favor of obstruction. Harry Reid and other Senate leaders used Senate rules to slow down or block Republican legislation and broke with precedent by routinely filibustering Bush proposals they opposed.

Senate Democrats also began obstructing an unprecedented number of Bush’s judicial nominees, either by rejecting them outright or by allowing them to languish by not holding hearings. The norm of deference to the president on judicial appointments was dissolving. Indeed, The New York Times quoted one Democratic strategist as saying that the Senate needed to “change the ground rules ... there [is] no obligation to confirm someone just because they are scholarly or erudite.” After the Republicans won back the Senate in 2002, the Democrats turned to filibusters to block the confirmation of several appeals court nominations. Republicans reacted with outrage. Conservative columnist Charles Krauthammer wrote that “one of the great traditions, customs, and unwritten rules of the Senate is that you do not filibuster judicial nominees.” During the 110th Congress, the last of Bush’s presidency, the number of filibusters reached an all-time high of 139—nearly double that of even the Clinton years.

If Democrats abandoned procedural forbearance in order to obstruct the president, Republicans did so in order to protect him. As Mann and Ornstein put it, “Long-standing norms of conduct in the House ... were shredded for the larger goal of implementing the president’s program.” The GOP effectively abandoned oversight of a Republican president, weakening Congress’s ability to check the executive. Whereas the House had conducted 140 hours of sworn testimony investigating whether Clinton had abused the White House Christmas card list in an effort to drum up new donors, it never subpoenaed the White House during the first five years of Bush’s presidency. Congress resisted oversight of the Iraq War, launching only superficial investigations into serious abuse cases including the torture at Abu Ghraib. The congressional watchdog became a lapdog, abdicating its institutional responsibilities.