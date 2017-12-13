Guilt Trip

Then in 1975 the Rockefeller Commission Report revealed that Frank had been part of a top-secret CIA program that involved dosing scientists with LSD without their knowledge. Olson gained a bundle of CIA documents stating that his father had exhibited a negative reaction to the LSD, that he’d been brought to New York for psychiatric rehabilitation, and then leaped 13 stories from his hotel window despite his colleagues’ best efforts to recover his sanity. Despite a formal apology from Gerald Ford, Olson couldn’t stop digging. Being in the inner sanctum only made him more suspicious. He felt that the government’s contrition was too showy, a floral bouquet hiding a poisonous spider. He continued to hunt, to ask the needling questions for decades, losing his psychology practice, a woman he loved, and his grasp on reality along the way.

Olson does not feel entirely alone in his all-consuming grief. The show takes its name from a particularly bitter moment in Hamlet, when the bereaved prince whispers “wormwood, wormwood.” Obsessed by his father’s death, Hamlet slowly goes mad; no one close to him seems to care about it the way he does. The anger remains his own, the restless ghosts his alone to banish. This does not stop him from destroying everyone he loves in the process or from torpedoing his own life and many others’ because he cannot, and will not, stop pushing for a conclusion. Something similar, Olson says, has happened to him. At one point, he tells Morris, he even checked in to the exact room where his father died, just in case he might be able to reconstruct the events by physically inhabiting the scene of the crime. He didn’t sleep that night and instead sat up like a sentinel, awaiting his father’s ghost.

In 1994, after his mother died, Olson went so far as to exhume his father’s body, an investigation that turned up signs of foul play and opened up another wormhole of bitterness; not only was his father drugged without consent, but now he had potentially been murdered by the CIA. The dark questions kept coming, along with the doubt; the paranoia; the looping, seasick circles of what-ifs and Who is responsible? and Is everything, everywhere, a lie? Olson is a man possessed, a man whose curiosity is his tragic flaw, a man whose brain went to Harvard but whose heart never progressed past being nine years old and lied to, a lanky, loquacious loner with an ax to grind. He feels that Hamlet is the scaffolding that has wrapped around his quest. He is smart enough to know that this is a tragedy.