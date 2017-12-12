The Luther Legend

Purgatory and indulgences did not remain central for Luther in these terms. But the issues they raised for him persisted implicitly. For example, his detractors ascribe to him a gloomy anthropology, in response to his teaching that every human act is tainted with sin. This idea arises quite naturally from his earlier belief in the doctrine of purgatory, which is a response to virtually universal, and inadvertent, sinfulness. Cardinal Cajetan, by whom Luther was interrogated, wrote, “All possible evil is truly predicated of us and of our works in so far as they are ours. But on the other hand infinite good is truly found in the same works as products of divine grace.” St. Catherine says, “That which man judges to be perfect, in the sight of God is defect. For all the works of man, which appear faultless when he considers them, feels, remembers, wills and understands them, are, if he does not refer them to God, corrupt and sinful.” Then she says, “For, to the perfection of our works it is necessary that they be wrought in us but not of us. In the works of God it is he that is the prime mover, and not man.” Whether Luther was aware of her or she of him, St. Catherine was his contemporary, and her thinking about human sinfulness and what he would call the “bondage of the will” is not dissimilar to his. One is in bondage either to one’s own will, which inevitably vitiates one’s actions, or to the divine will, which makes them truly good. The humanist Erasmus, in his Discourse on Free Will, intended as a rebuttal of Luther, asserts that “mankind is lazy, indolent, malicious, and incorrigibly prone to impious outrage,” and “people are universally ignorant and carnal-minded. They tend toward unbelief, wickedness, and blasphemy.”

The influence of thought outside Catholicism should not at all preclude attention to powerful influences within it. And comparisons among those who share a period and culture are always useful. Luther by himself might seem gloomy and misanthropic, but he is not at all exceptional by the standards of his time. Luther differs from orthodox writers in taking “works” to be corrupted in being self-interested, that is, in being undertaken to help secure one’s own salvation. There is an ambiguity around the word “works” that Luther himself does not explicitly clarify. In ordinary use it can mean fasts, prayers, pilgrimages, and the buying of indulgences, as well as giving alms to the poor. By his lights gestures and ceremonies can have value in disciplining oneself, but charity toward one’s neighbor, of which giving of alms is only one expression, is free and Christian when it is done without thought for one’s own benefit. Relying entirely on God’s grace in the matter of one’s salvation means abandoning all thought of merit, all spiritual self-interest.

The question at the center of the controversy surrounding Luther concerned the very nature of the church. Western Christendom seemed little inclined to acknowledge the fact that there was an Eastern Christendom, the great ancient tradition centered in Constantinople, that never accepted the papacy, the predominant authority of the bishop of Rome. For us “church” is associated with institutions—buildings and bureaucracies as well as creeds and customs and public observances. But unnumbered “house churches” have existed in every setting where Christianity or sects within it are under threat, in fourteenth-century England, in modern China, and in the communities to whom Paul sent his letters. The best we can do is to grant the word the broad meaning and the wide variety of interpretations it has acquired in the course of its history. These were fully present in the religious culture of the Middle Ages.