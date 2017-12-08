The Company She Kept

This was actually the third bit of writing Hardwick would publish about McCarthy, and the first she would publish after McCarthy’s death in 1989. Though Hardwick is often presented as one of McCarthy’s best friends, in reality the bond was prickly. One of its most public stings came when, just as McCarthy’s biggest popular success, The Group, topped charts in 1963, Hardwick published a parody of it. She wrote it under the pen name Xavier Prynne and published it in The New York Review of Books, which virtually guaranteed that McCarthy, a close friend of the editors, would find out who it was:

His clothes were thrown over the chair. Shamefully, she peeked. The label said, simply, MACY’S. She stroked his back, gently, and lay quietly wondering until suddenly, appalled, she felt violently hungry. In her slip she went to the kitchen and opened a can of Heinz Tomato Soup. Carefully she flavored it with a dash of stale curry powder. What she really wanted was a glass of pure, fresh milk, but the soup restored her tremendous Middlewestern energies and she decided to walk home, even though it was after midnight.

This piece, which appeared under the title “The Gang,” does not appear in Hardwick’s Collected Essays, but the small fracas over it reveals something of Hardwick’s character. When she first read the novel, she had actually written to McCarthy in vague praise of it. “It is very full, very rich,” was the sort of compliment Hardwick offered. Most experienced writers would, I think, recognize that sort of comment as a friend offering positive thoughts on a book they hadn’t responded to. Still, to follow vague praise with the publication of a brutal parody was on another level.

Anger? Jealousy? Contempt? It is hard to say exactly what Hardwick was feeling when she decided to publicly mock her friend’s work. She later wrote McCarthy an apology. “It is hard to go back to the time it was done, but it was meant as simply a little trick, nothing more. I did Not mean to hurt you and I hope you will forgive it.” McCarthy did, in time, perhaps out of a sense that the bigger fish should be generous to her less successful counterpart. Or even out of eventual sympathy with Hardwick’s misstep: McCarthy had, herself, a few run-ins with people she had savaged, by design or accident, in her own books. But it strains credulity not to suspect that Hardwick knew that this would upset her friend, and did it anyway.

No model of sisterhood or solidarity, of course, ever appealed to Hardwick. Toward feminism, and particularly its second wave, she was only intermittently sympathetic. She found Simone de Beauvoir’s The Second Sex almost ridiculous—in scope, in argument, in execution. The “almost,” of course, is key. She praised Beauvoir for being neither “a masochist, a Lesbian, a termagant, or a man-hater” and for having a “nervous, fluid, rare aliveness on every page.” But ultimately she thought there were natural differences between men and women: “A woman’s physical inferiority to a man is a limiting reality every moment of her life,” she argues.

It is only the whimsical, cantankerous, the eccentric critic, or those who refuse the occasion for such distinctions, who would say that any literary work by a woman, marvelous as these may be, is on a level with the very greatest accomplishments of men.

Hardwick gave herself some breathing room, herself arguing about the available published evidence of literary greatness, and not necessarily women’s abstract capacity to achieve it, though her dismissiveness of Austen, the Brontës, and George Eliot is unequivocal. It is also worth noting that this essay was published in 1953, and that Hardwick would go on writing—and writing specifically about women and literature—for another 40 years. Still, if this conviction is where the pistol fired on her own efforts as a writer, one has questions. After all, for all this protestation, we are still reading Hardwick in a way that we are not, really, reading Irving Howe. Or Paul Goodman. Or any of the innumerable very-good-but-not-quite-eternally memorable critics. And that has happened, in part, because there is a renewed interest in this question of women’s contributions to what might be called the American literary tradition.

It’s also true that most of Hardwick’s transcendent literary efforts after the Second Sex review emerged from her analyses of women. One of the shames of this volume is that it does not include all of them, perhaps because many have been published in another volume reprinted by NYRB Classics, called Seduction and Betrayal. So you will not find her rather unsentimental appraisal of the Fitzgeralds, in “Caesar’s Things”; nor her work on Sylvia Plath, in which, with 20 years more in the writing trenches, she concluded that, “Every artist is either a man or a woman and the struggle is pretty much the same for both.” In those pieces she had the knack for illustrating what might have been called feminist themes by way of specific details of specific lives. In Plath, for example, whose life quickly became for so many critics a parable about mental health and marital trauma, Hardwick saw no “general principles, sure origins, applications, or lessons”—a quality that might very well be found in Hardwick’s own writing. Hardwick had been saved from such brutalities, too, by not ever being elevated to the position of “feminist icon,” as Plath was. She continued to be read for her work rather than for details of her tumultuous personal life.

It is the variety of terrain they covered that makes Hardwick and the other midcentury women writers so engaging. These women wrote novels, they wrote memoirs, they wrote criticism, and they wrote about politics and current events. The eclecticism of their careers fueled the romance of the New York Intellectuals; they left not just a body of work but a way of life. Such a breadth of subject matter is less fashionable today, when, with some exceptions, writers tend to specialize. We have novelists and intellectuals, but few novelist-intellectuals or intellectual-novelists. Memoirists tend to stay in a lane, too, and nonfiction is virtually severed from fiction. Everyone has specialized. It’s often claimed that the rise of this or that genre—specifically the personal essay—has helped women writers rise like cream, but ironically it has narrowed the aspect ratio, too. Somehow the implication in all those think pieces is that women feel and think differently from men, which does nothing but keep us from exploring other realms of possibility. Yet Hardwick managed to do all this as a woman writer in what we imagine to be a harder time for them.

Hardwick has the reputation of someone who would not like such claims made about her. “Woman writer? A bit of a crunch trying to get those two words together,” she told Pinckney when he interviewed her. But then she also backtracked. “I do feel there is an inclination to punish women for what you might call presumption of one kind or another,” she said. The presumption that they might lay claim to the same freedom as men, to write as grandly as men do, must have been what she meant. And though all her life she seems to have lived with a sense of modesty about her talents, insisting that Lowell was the actual genius in the family, there was, perhaps, in there a final duality. Sometimes, she recognized, it’s best not to be the biggest luminary in the room.