The Company She Kept

It was that sense of decorum, I think, that John Leonard had in mind when he praised the “brilliant domesticity” of her style, a phrase one could characterize as sexist. (It is hard to imagine even the softest-spoken of male writers being complimented for their “domesticity.”) Her admirers often remarked the elegance of her put-downs, what Hilton Als once called her “frankly intimate tone.” On the page, the person you meet is someone whose erudition is intimidating and presents itself both as effortless and admonishing. Every major American work of literature is right there at her fingertips: all of Melville, all of Wharton, all of James. And she seems to know everything not just about great writers’ work but about their lives, too. Did you know, for instance, that Ralph Waldo Emerson and Margaret Fuller were the best of friends? No? Hardwick makes you feel you should.

And yet it must have been very hard to actually be Elizabeth Hardwick. Her marriage to Robert Lowell in 1949 brought her both transcendent passion and abject disaster. She spent many years playing his nursemaid, as he was repeatedly committed to mental institutions, and bearing his infidelities as a function of his madness. Perhaps worse, she was in her professional life that double-edged thing, a writer’s writer. She lived in a welter of literary gossip, surrounded by people who managed, by most measures the world cared about, to do more than she did: to write more books, win more awards, attract more readers. Mary McCarthy, Joan Didion, and Susan Sontag all counted as her friends, though she did not become as famous as they did. She managed, somehow, to present her secondary status as evidence of more seriousness. There is always something slightly vulgar, to intellectuals, about worldly success, and Hardwick benefited from the idea that the best fiction, the best criticism truly thrive at a slight remove from the masses.

Hardwick’s life and work are full of dualities like these. For example, the joke the literary profiles liked to tell about Hardwick is that she came from Kentucky, a southern belle through and through, and yet arrived in New York with the stated intention of becoming a Jewish intellectual. This was in fact a joke Hardwick made many times herself, including in her 1977 novel, Sleepless Nights. She tried to qualify her intent in an interview with the Paris Review in 1985. “What I meant was the enlightenment, a certain deracination which I value, an angular vision, love of learning, cosmopolitanism, a word that practically means Jewish in Soviet lexicography,” she explained to the novelist Darryl Pinckney.