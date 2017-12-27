Settling for Scores

Koretz excoriates the reform movement for its indifference to the harm it caused. He criticizes its iconic leaders—Joel Klein, Michelle Rhee, and Arne Duncan—for their fanatical devotion to standardized tests without regard to how the scores were obtained. Duncan demanded that all teachers must raise the test scores of their students, that they must be rated by their ability to raise scores, and that those who couldn’t consistently raise scores year on year should be fired. No excuses. Teachers of the gifted, whose students were already at the top, would be rated ineffective if they didn’t raise those scores even higher—say from 3.97 out of 4 to 3.98. Teachers of art and physical education and other subjects that were not tested were assigned a rating based on the scores of students they didn’t teach, in subjects they didn’t teach. Duncan applauded when Los Angeles and New York City publicly released the rankings of teachers, even though the rankings were rife with errors. Rigoberto Ruelas, a teacher in a tough Los Angeles neighborhood, committed suicide after his average ranking was made public. No one apologized.

The reformers’ obsession with test scores, Koretz writes, prepares students to take tests, but it does not prepare them to apply what they have learned to real life situations. Typically, students are prepped to take a specific test. Switch to another test in the same subject for which the students have not prepped, and their scores are likely to plummet. Placing so much importance on test scores, Koretz writes, was certain to produce score inflation, not better education. Teachers were told to give “interim assessments” frequently during the year to prepare for the real test, but doing so took time away from nontested subjects like history, the arts, civics, even physical education and recess. Reformers point to higher scores as “proof” that their reforms worked. This is circular reasoning.

Will the Common Core standards fix this mess? Koretz says no. The standards mistakenly assume that one curriculum is right for everyone. The whole reform package was mandated without regard for evidence. Reformers suffer, Koretz writes, from an “arrogant assumption that we know so much that we don’t have to bother evaluating our ideas before imposing them on teachers and students.” This assumption is especially startling when you realize how few of the reformers ever taught or taught for more than two years as members of Teach for America.