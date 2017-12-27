Settling for Scores

The reformers’ obsession with test scores, Koretz writes, prepares students to take tests, but it does not prepare them to apply what they have learned to real life situations. Typically, students are prepped to take a specific test. Switch to another test in the same subject for which the students have not prepped, and their scores are likely to plummet. Placing so much importance on test scores, Koretz writes, was certain to produce score inflation, not better education. Teachers were told to give “interim assessments” frequently during the year to prepare for the real test, but doing so took time away from nontested subjects like history, the arts, civics, even physical education and recess. Reformers point to higher scores as “proof” that their reforms worked. This is circular reasoning.

Will the Common Core standards fix this mess? Koretz says no. The standards mistakenly assume that one curriculum is right for everyone. The whole reform package was mandated without regard for evidence. Reformers suffer, Koretz writes, from an “arrogant assumption that we know so much that we don’t have to bother evaluating our ideas before imposing them on teachers and students.” This assumption is especially startling when you realize how few of the reformers ever taught or taught for more than two years as members of Teach for America.

Koretz is not anti-testing. He is not even anti–standardized testing. He opposes the misuse of tests and would prefer to see them used as diagnostic tools, disconnected from rewards and punishments. Koretz proposes that standardized tests should be coupled with teacher tests and other measures of student performance, and that teachers get extra help to improve classroom instruction. He recognizes that nearly two decades of test-driven accountability, attached to harsh sanctions, has deeply embedded the power of standardized testing in the psyche of teachers and principals and that it will take years to make policymakers and educators aware of the pernicious effects of high-stakes testing.

But there are, Koretz finds, two reasons to feel hopeful about the future. One is that 2015’s ESSA is somewhat less punitive than NCLB. The other is the opt-out movement; in New York, for example, one-fifth of parents refused to allow their children to take the federally mandated state tests. The students sit for the tests in the spring, sometimes for as long as 18 hours—longer than the bar exams—over two weeks, which is unreasonable, especially for children so young. The test results are not reported until summer or fall, when the students have different teachers. Neither the students nor the teachers are allowed to discuss the test questions to find out what they got wrong and how they can do better. The students are given a numerical ranking: They learn how they compare to others of their age. But because of test secrecy, the tests have no diagnostic value. None.

Worse, they teach young children to look for the right answer instead of looking for the right question. Some test questions may have two right answers or no right answer. The thoughtful child may choose an answer that is plausible but judged “wrong.” As a teaching tool, the tests are deeply flawed because they quash imagination, creativity, and divergent thinking. These are mental habits we should encourage, not punish.

Children from elite homes are convinced they deserve their high status; their scores demonstrate their superiority.

Since test scores are highly correlated with parental income and education, children from affluent homes learn they did well. Children from poor homes learn they did poorly. The British author Michael Young wrote in the introduction to the revised edition of his classic book The Rise of the Meritocracy about the pernicious social effects of standardized tests. The children from elite homes are convinced by their test scores that they deserve their high status; their scores demonstrate their superiority. And children of the poor learn early on that they rank poorly; their test scores confirm their lowly status.

Despite the clear failure of test-based accountability, which Koretz amply documents, policymakers cling stubbornly to this corrosive doctrine. When Betsy DeVos says she will leave decisions about testing to the states, what she means is that the status quo of federally mandated annual testing in grades three to eight will remain undisturbed. Supporters of privatization appreciate the testing regime because every year it produces failing schools, the bottom 5 percent that can be closed and handed over to entrepreneurs and charter chains. Testing taps into Americans’ love of competition, incentives, and scores. It makes perfect sense to rank baseball players and teams by their wins and losses, but it doesn’t transfer to children or schools. Children may be talented in the arts or sports or other areas, and it won’t show on the tests. Education is a developmental process, a deliberate cultivation of knowledge and skills, a recognition of each child’s unique talents, not a race.