Grand Illusions

And it’s the very clever device that White uses to shape what might have been a loose, baggy monster: a book chronicling a country, after a Civil War, that was rocked by labor unrest, xenophobia, new technologies, and two serious economic depressions. After the Panic of 1873, White writes, “Americans had entered a period of radical economic and political instability they were ill-prepared to understand.” It was an era of producer goods; of skyscrapers (“the privileges of capital manifest in steel”); of tenements and national strikes and strikebreakers; of violence, anarchism, and socialism; and of the rise of the Populist party. It was an era that produced Henry George’s widely read Progress and Poverty, and the construction of railroads that the West didn’t need but the South did, an era of corporate mergers, of industrial and farming unions, and of wastefulness on a grand and tawdry scale. Wealthy diners in swallowtail coats feasted on small songbirds soaked in Armagnac, flambéed, and then eaten whole. No wonder that Mark Twain christened the era the “Gilded Age.”

It was an era of producer goods; of skyscrapers; of tenements and national strikes and strikebreakers.

The promotion of the American home during this time reveals a deep anxiety about its ability to maintain itself against perceived threats from outsiders, particularly immigrants, and against the apparent or real menace posed by alcoholic men, or women who wanted suffrage. The idea of home (white, Protestant) was foisted on various Native American tribes by the numerous treaties divvying up their homelands, forcing them into deadly reservations, breaking down their cultures—and teaching women how to knit. It would become a weapon against Chinese immigrants, whom Sinophobes accused of not understanding or caring for home life; in the South, the labor contracts, the so-called Black Codes, and the vagrancy laws enacted by various Southern state legislatures effectively prevented black men and women from owning their own homes. And because there were more and more single-parent homes, and more and more homeless children roaming the streets, the image of the orphan began to dominate popular culture. Dorothy in The Wonderful Wizard of Oz is an orphan, and so are Huckleberry Finn and Horatio Alger’s Ragged Dick. Anthony Comstock’s zealous crusade against vice, the uptick in fraternal lodges and the Knights of Labor: All these were responses to what seemed challenges to the sanctity of the home.

The most recent contribution to the impressive Oxford History of the United States (other volumes include James McPherson’s Battle Cry of Freedom and Daniel Walker Howe’s What Hath God Wrought), The Republic for Which It Stands demonstrates White’s subtle understanding of a period that may once have been regarded as “historical flyover country”—and of the American West. Margaret Byrne professor of American history at Stanford University, White is also the author of such richly detailed books as Railroaded: The Transcontinentals and the Making of Modern America, a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, and he brings to this perceptive new volume his familiarity with land grants, government subsidies, and railroad buccaneers. Immigration, industrialization, failures of governance, class conflict and, importantly, the vestiges of Civil War, he shows, dominate and roil this period in ways that shaped the upheavals, inequities, and even the hopefulness, sometimes blinkered, that remain with us today.