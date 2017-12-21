Grand Illusions

As White shows, Howells’s despair over the state of his country was not unique. Nor was his desire to improve conditions for men, women, and workers (blacks, Native Americans, and the Chinese population typically received short shrift). There was Jane Addams of Hull House and her settlement work; there were labor leaders like Terence Powderly and Eugene Debs. There was also Ida B. Wells, who not only catalogued and publicized racial violence and the horrors of vigilantism but pushed the otherwise racist Women’s Christian Temperance League to condemn the widespread lynching of blacks. And there was Sara Winnemucca, the author of Life Among the Piutes, who wielded the idea of home as a weapon against white Americans. Dressing up in what Victorians imagined Native American princesses might wear, on the stump she stirred her audiences with tales of rape and pillage—of white men terrorizing Native American homes and women, not the reverse.

Reformers increasingly embraced a socialism that rejected individualism and liberal orthodoxies; that rejected immutable moral laws; that confronted monopolies and other corporate structures, sometimes violently; that organized workers into various labor movements and wanted nonetheless to protect the sanctity of the home; and that achieved a certain degree of political success while they teetered between “giddy enthusiasm for the future and near despair over their country.” White tellingly notes that, “in this they, too, reflected the age.”

Howells’s imagination failed him after the massacre of the Sioux at Wounded Knee, for even though he condemned the government’s Indian policy, he admired General George Custer and called the Sioux “butchers.” But White does not look for consistency or perfection in the figures he writes about; he understands the fallibility and self-deceptions of human beings caught by the ironies of history, whether on a small or large scale.

Take Robert Todd Lincoln, the son of the beloved president, who became the head of the exploitative Pullman Palace Car Company. (George Pullman, who considered himself a reformer, created a company whose underpaid employees hated him so deeply that he ordered his casket to be wrapped in concrete in case, after his death, they took revenge on his body.) Take Theodore Roosevelt’s mother, fastidious about cleanliness, who died of typhoid, likely contracted through contaminated water. Pollution affected rich and poor alike; it was “democracy of defecation,” White dryly notes. (One of the pleasures of White’s book is sly humor.) Or take the notion of nature. “Civilization paradoxically demanded wilderness,” White observes. Conservation, particularly through hunting, became a way of restoring health to rich, nervous middle-class men; but hunting had to be done right, in fancy get-ups purchased back East—hardly the way Native Americans hunted. And conservation ironically meant the creation of laws that circumscribed how and where Native Americans, for instance, could hunt. With the settlement of the West came the destruction of some of the continent’s common species, like the bison herds and the passenger pigeons, which numbered in the billions early in the 1870s but, by the 1890s, only in the dozens.

Take, too, the story of the Fourteenth Amendment, another kind of character in White’s impressive story. In 1869, a New Orleans butchers’ association sued Louisiana when the state government, in order to control pollution, allowed only one company to operate a slaughterhouse within the city and demanded all others be relocated on the outskirts. The butchers then used the Fourteenth Amendment to claim they were being denied their rights without due process. Though the Fourteenth Amendment had been broadly conceived as an extension of the Bill of Rights and aimed to secure racial equality and protect all citizens from discrimination, in the Slaughterhouse Cases, the Supreme Court decided that the federal government had no jurisdiction over where butchers slaughtered their animals; that was for the state to decide. In other words, the Fourteenth Amendment could not protect rights deemed the state’s prerogative. Thus interpreted, the Amendment didn’t guarantee the absolute rights of citizens, which were presumably to be protected by the states. That decision allowed for the erosion of the very securities the Amendment had been designed to safeguard.

Subsequently, in 1886, in a victory for railroads, the Amendment was used to defend something called corporate personhood, an artificial construct distinct from the personhood of human beings. In deciding a case about the assessment of taxes, the Court ruled that the Amendment’s equal protection clause applied to California corporations too, and over time, the distinction between corporations as artificial persons and natural persons would break down, as we know. In addition, the due process clause of the Fourteenth Amendment redefined natural rights as those which had value, real or potential, whether capital or labor, in the marketplace. For instance, when New York State prohibited the manufacture of cigars in tenement sweatshops—apartments rented by employers where families lived in one room filled with drying tobacco, and everyone, including children, rolled cigars—the court reversed the law, arguing that it deprived the worker of his property and personal liberty. “Judges regarded their decisions involving freedom of contract as evenhanded, striking down any effort to prevent people from following their calling, no matter whose ox was gored,” White explains. And here is another paradox: “In the name of restraining government,” White notes, “the courts were establishing broad new government powers.” It became an age of judicial imperialism.

In 1896, the famous Plessy v. Ferguson decision enshrined Jim Crow discrimination in its “separate but equal” ruling. Further, the Fourteenth Amendment could be interpreted as a defense of property, whereby the color of a white person’s skin was deemed to have an “actual pecuniary value” that was presumably in need of protection. Black skin had no value.

Where once there had been the rhetoric of sin and strife and freedom, of bondage and rebellion, there was a myth of charity for all.

By the 1890s, as White amply demonstrates, the ongoing tension between individualism and bureaucracy seemed to favor the latter. The Republican ideas that “had arisen in opposition to slavery and feudalism, and had done effective work against them” now seemed “irrelevant in the new industrial economy.” The liberal market was not open or fair. “The actual market was opaque, was inequitable, and consisted of connected transactions between entities of vastly different influence and power.” And the Democrats faced a different sort of contradiction. William Jennings Bryan, the evangelical spellbinder from Nebraska, argued in the 1896 presidential election that McKinley Republicans were the party of corporate power, corporate subsidies, and the gold standard. Bryan’s campaign for the White House thus inadvertently registered a coming transition in the Democratic party, away from a creed of small local government toward one that embraced reform and government activism in the name of improving the quality of life of the common working folk.

White’s Gilded Age chronicle comes to its close as he returns to the image of Abraham Lincoln, whose sudden death in 1865 inaugurated the period. By the end of the nineteenth century, the country no longer belonged to Lincoln. It was more populous, its land mass greater, its streets grimier, its markets more international, its corporations huger, its classes more divided, its races still divided, its immigrants divided, and the narrative of the recent past tidied up. Secession disappeared from the story of the Civil War, and so did slavery, and where once there had been the rhetoric of sin and strife and freedom, of bondage and rebellion, there was a myth of charity for all. Meantime, the figure of Lincoln, though ubiquitous, had grown somewhat smaller. “To be everything to everyone,” White remarks, “he had been largely emptied of historical content, and more than that, the failures of his vision, as well as the larger Republican vision, for the country had to be ignored.”

Ignored, yes, and for a while, even a long while, but not forever, and certainly not by Richard White, who characterizes Lincoln as the melancholic man who boldly faced suffering, who grew with time and in time, who hoped for the best and planned for the worst, and who, like White himself, was not at all blind to the possibilities of the republic—nor to its myriad, tragic faults.