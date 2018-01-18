If you turn to page 64, you’ll find

breakdowns of the currency exchanges.

Most coinage is accepted here, although

charges may apply. Converting a kiss

to a hand beneath a waistband

is not as easy as it once was.

Some blame the city. Others,

the inhabitants. It is difficult to say

how much a black market

undermines the economy, or is

the economy. Long time residents

complain the city’s infrastructure

has grown unwieldy. Where are the fruits

of our labor, they ask, and it is true;

no children play in these streets.

But every city has its limits.

Many visitors admire the arabesque

architecture (detailed on page 78)

but fewer realize the city’s real triumph:

the plumbing dates back

to the second century and effortlessly

carries the waste away.