A Book for Reactionary Times

Robin’s new edition leaves Trump for the end, and builds inexorably up to his presidency through a combination of old material and newer essays. Burke’s theory of value and Nietzsche’s influence on the Austrian school of economics make up the other two new additions. This arrangement is still prone to some of the flaws of the original; it can be sweeping in places. But it remains a keen and necessary book, one that informs our understanding of Trump’s particular grandiosities. Robin’s second edition ties Burke’s conviction that the market, and the “monied men” who control it, should determine value to Nietzsche’s passionate attachment to the idea of an aristocratic, cultural taste-making class and both, eventually, to Trump.

Burke scorned both the Levellers and the French Revolution, mostly for the same reason: They wanted to overthrow an order that he wanted to preserve. His theories of value were central to defining and defending that order. Robin credits Burke with arguing both that value is “subjective,” and that there is an objective “hierarchy of value that divides and distinguishes rich from poor, capital from labor.” Similarly, Nietzsche later feared that the demands of workers presented serious threats to his sense of order, writing that they would tear “down the walls of culture.” In this he resembles not only the ideals of the Austrian school but that of contemporary conservatives, who frequently speak of the dignity of work and the glories of free enterprise as though both comprise some intrinsic cultural facet of American national identity. When they praise “liberty,” and defend America’s role in defending it, this is what they mean. Conservatives may praise the worker when it is time to win Wisconsin’s electoral votes, but when they are in power we see who they really admire, and that is the CEO. If workers were able to determine their own value, they would hardly occupy such a low position.

At the core of the conservative tradition is the defense of the stratification of society into upper and lower classes. Conservatives do not all justify this stratification in the same way, or communicate it in the same terms. Some, like Palin, conceive of it as a religious order. Others prefer pure Randian narcissism. But they share a belief in hierarchy, and an opposition to egalitarianism. Most call it liberty, and a few probably believe that they are telling the truth. Beneath this, their populism is a marketing gimmick. It’s meant to lull us, to sell us something.

And so we have Trump, salesman-in-chief. He has “revised” the conservative script, Robin argues, but his most virulent qualities do not subvert it at all. “The racism of the Trumpist right is nastier than its most recent predecessors,” he writes. “But the weaponization of racism and nativism under Trump is an intensification of a well-established tradition on the right, as studies of American conservatism from the 1920s through the Tea Party have shown.” Strom Thurmond and Lee Atwater might be dead, but their party hasn’t turned away from white supremacy. The war on drugs, hardline immigration policies, the privatization of public schools, the weakening of organized labor: Republican policies still disproportionately target people of color and reinforce the injustices previously visited on them by slavery, Jim Crow and violent, organized groups. Trump’s racism is only a more open expression of older beliefs. So is the manner in which he politicizes his own wealth.

Trump is not especially well-versed in the history of conservative ideas, as Robin allows in the book. But Trump’s ascent shows that one need not be conversant with the conservative tradition in order to take an important place in it. Trump’s canny callbacks to Reagan require only instinctive revanchism; he doesn’t need to seriously consider any political questions in order to invoke the Gipper and reap the adulation of college Republicans in all fifty states. Nor is his celebration of wealth out of step with conservative norms. Where he presents a challenge to conservatives, it is because he puts forward what Robin calls “competing visions of the market.”