The Trouble With Our “Golden Age” of TV

That being said, my initial reaction to Indiewire’s tweet, and the piece that went with it, was that it is dangerous to use “Golden Age” terminology at all. Yes, this is cozy language; we all want to be living through a medium’s best time, we all want to be able to say we were there to see it, that its majesty did not pass us by. But this language also runs cover, creating an environment where the artists working within the medium can be seen as indispensable, invincible, and ultimately unaccountable.

Martin notes that, more than any other factor, his Golden Age was marked by “the ascendancy of the all-powerful writer-showrunner,” the irascible visionary who could do no wrong because he was pushing the medium forward. We are now seeing the direct fall-out from this cultural endowment, the entitlement that some of the most celebrated “auteurs” felt to exploit and abuse those who worked for them or turned to them for mentorship. Television shows function like businesses—they have huge payrolls, with hundreds of people doing hundreds of tasks to make even the most banal sitcom a reality. During the “Golden Age,” the conversation around who made television tended to boil down to one person—the showrunner—and in many ways, we are still living with that legacy. We evaluate television creators as artists, but not often as bosses, which is exactly what most of them are. As Martin wrote in his book, as “a television veteran put it, “This isn’t like publishing some lunatic’s novel or letting him direct a movie. This is handing a lunatic a division of General Motors.”’

We evaluate television creators as artists, but not often as bosses, which is exactly what most of them are.

Television is a collaborative medium: It takes a village to make a show. If we are to see a “golden age” in our lifetimes, I think we will see it when we start recognizing that aspect of the medium—and its huge potential—rather than focusing on the singular appeal of its figureheads. Women like Shonda Rhimes and Ava DuVernay are are already showing the way forward. Rhimes’s new Shondaland site has created an entire online community around her shows. Ava DuVernay has hired all women directors for the second season of Queen Sugar, some of whom had never had the opportunity to direct television before. The Los Angeles Times called Queen Sugar “a kind of filmmaking collective and talent incubator,” where DuVernay has leveraged her power to mint more directors, who have then gone on to work on other shows.