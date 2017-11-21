The Trouble With Our “Golden Age” of TV

Cultural critics have two main tasks: first to look at something, and then to name it. A lot of the work is taxonomy, and so it is always tempting to rush into naming a new genre. In the introduction to his 2013 book about prestige cable dramas and the men who make them, titled Difficult Men, Brett Martin is quick to coin a term. He calls the period between 1999 and 2013 the “Third Golden Age” of TV, when auteurs like David Chase, David Simon, Matthew Weiner, Vince Gilligan and David Milch enjoyed near-unprecedented autonomy and created gritty, “dangerous” dramas filled with sex and violence and Bad Men. It was, he writes, a halcyon time filled with sneering anti-heroes, when Walter White could casually threaten his wife’s life in a porkpie hat, when mobsters went to therapy to work through back alley executions, when men were men who drank scotch and slept with their stenos and buried their feelings of inadequacy deep in the back of a desk drawer with their Pall Malls.

To give Martin some credit, he grappled up front with the fact that his new “Golden Age” was overwhelmingly male, consisting of shows about men, made by men, with an emphasis on the transgressive inner lives of American patriarchs. He claims that this was largely a function of who the Hollywood gatekeepers would give blank checks to at the time: “Middle-aged men predominated because middle-aged men had the power to create them,” he writes. “And certainly the autocratic power of the showrunner-auteur scratches a peculiarly masculine itch.” More about the all-powerful man-auteur myth in a moment, but it is also worth noting that Martin also argues that so many of the shows in his “Third Golden Age” were centered on men because of a Bush-era cultural landscape still awash in postfeminist dislocation and confusion about exactly what being a man meant. In Martin’s definition, the last shining age of television came about because a series of showrunners decided to ask just how hard it was to be a good man, be it in 1870s South Dakota, 1990s New Jersey, or 1960s Manhattan.

When Martin published his book, House of Cards was just about to debut, but he almost certainly would have roped Frank Underwood into his bigger thesis; he largely left Louie out, but only because he gave himself a formal constraint not to focus on comedies. Still, he wrote that Louis C.K. was exciting, as he represented “yet another model of auteurship, in which creative freedom was granted in exchange for tiny budgets.” Of course, his book is meant to show how the difficult men helming these shows were, well, difficult. Martin doesn’t shy away from detailing monstrous behavior, on-set tantrums, overblown budgets, irrational demands. And yet, like the antihero protagonists of the dramas he writes about, it can be difficult to know whether Martin condemns these showrunners for their bad behavior or heralds them as outlaws—he see-saws back and forth.

As the conduct of several men behind prestige dramas has been reckoned with in the past month—so far stories have appeared about Louis C.K., Kevin Spacey, and Matthew Weiner—it’s more important than ever to look critically at this idea of a Golden Age, both at what it held up, and at what it missed altogether.