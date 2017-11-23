The Trials of a Pioneering Abortionist

When 17-year-old Inez Ingenthron needed an abortion, she turned to Dr. Eugene F. West, one of the customers who frequently sought out her escort services. West had made headlines in 1902, when he was charged with dismembering the body of a dead patient, and throwing her remains in San Francisco Bay. He claimed that the patient had died in his care as he attempted to remedy the injuries inflicted on her by another abortionist, and that he’d been forced to dispose of her body in this way. Though West was ultimately acquitted, his “incompetence and malpractice routinely kept him in the courtroom,” Dr. Lisa Riggin writes in her new book San Francisco’s Queen of Vice. But this didn’t make him particularly unusual. Not only did Inez make an appointment, but she also asked West to show her how the operation was performed.



SAN FRANCISCO’S QUEEN OF VICE: THE STRANGE CAREER OF ABORTIONIST INEZ BROWN BURNS by Lisa Riggin Bison Books, 280 pp., $27.95

Lisa Riggin’s subject in Queen of Vice is the woman who would eventually become known as Inez Brown Burns, the “abortion queen” of San Francisco. After her own experience, Burns quickly developed both an interest in abortions—“the simplicity of the procedure intrigued her,” Riggin writes—and a knack for performing them. Dr. West “recognized she was particularly talented as a surgeon—she had the ‘touch,’ he said, in her gentle hands and unwavering patience.” Overwhelmed by demand for abortions, he soon brought Burns on as a partner. For Burns, it was likely hard to imagine any other way that she, as a working class woman, could ever hope to practice surgery. And there was another advantage to providing abortions, one that became clear to her before she had performed a single procedure: “The fact,” Riggin notes, “that Dr. West made in one hour what took her weeks to earn.”

Burns opened her own clinic, and proved a success in nearly every way: In 35 years, hardly any of her patients suffered complications following abortion. If they did, and called Burns’s clinic, as they had been instructed, Burns placed them with an understanding, competent doctor, and paid for whatever additional care they needed—in cash. San Francisco authorities knew that the clinic—later described as a “mill”—took in staggering quantities of money every day, but few had any idea just how much. In a San Francisco Examiner interview published nearly a decade after the clinic closed in 1945, Burns said that she had made a million dollars a year, but that “nearly one half the take” went to bribes and payoffs. She paid out $125 a day plus a weekly tithing of $5,000 to the “brass downtown,” as well as a monthly “premium” of about $12,000 to the San Francisco police, and $5,000 “to every politician running for office.”



This was ostensibly Burns’s downfall. Abortion was the third-largest criminal enterprise in America, behind only gambling and narcotics (and ahead of prostitution). In 1940s San Francisco, Burns’s clinic, and Burns herself, became the focus of a highly publicized crackdown orchestrated by District Attorney Edmund G. “Pat” Brown, “who entered office,” Riggin notes, “pledging all his resources to ‘uproot the system’ of graft and corruption that ate away at the moral heart of the city—starting with the queen bee of them all.”