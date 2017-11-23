The Trials of a Pioneering Abortionist

Gloria Shannon, a former employee at Burns’s clinic, wrote an exposé of Burns’s practices in an attempt to stoke moral outrage toward her (and to reap the financial gains that moral outrage tends to inspire). Shannon was, Riggin suggests, perhaps the first person to compare abortion to the atrocities of Nazi death camps, a comparison still often used today. Burns’s clinic, Shannon wrote, was filthy, and the sheets patients lay on during their procedures could go unchanged for over a week. Burns, Shannon claimed, did not disinfect her tools or her surgery room, and allowed towels to be washed only once they were soaked through with blood. But—at least according to Riggin’s account—Shannon’s article did not gain much traction. In fact, Shannon never even managed to get her whole story in print. After the first two installments appeared in the San Francisco Examiner on January 20 and 21, “eager readers picked up the paper on January 22” to find that “chapter three was missing without explanation.”

Nor did her account prove accurate. At Burns’s trial, testimony from the clinic’s other employees painted a markedly different picture than Shannon’s. Burns performed 20 to 40 abortions a day, they said, and meticulously sterilized her instruments after each procedure. She also kept a spotless surgery room, and displayed apparent concern about both the rare patients who experienced complications, and the frightened women and girls—some 187,500 of them in total, according to the prosecution’s estimate—who came to her for help. Burns’s clientele was primarily composed of the middle class and upper middle class women who could afford her services. (According to Burns’s granddaughter, both Rita Hayworth and Olympic figure skater Sonja Henie numbered among the clinic’s patients.) “I suppose everybody has known about that place for a long time,” a former client said when she took the stand.

She didn’t collect debts or smuggle narcotics or fence stolen goods. She gave women power over their own lives.

Brown had the law on his side; what he didn’t have was a jury. At trial, Burns’s attorney—the gleefully state-baiting Walter McGovern—made the remarkable decision, Riggin writes, “not [to] call any witnesses or present any evidence at the trial; instead, he based his entire strategy and closing argument around establishing Burns’s operation as a ‘necessary evil,’ with the whole town in on the conspiracy.” A lone holdout refused to convict, and the jury, claiming they were hopelessly deadlocked, failed to arrive at a verdict. Two months later, in May 1947, Brown brought Burns to trial a second time, and a second jury failed to arrive at a unanimous verdict—though this time five jurors, rather than one, argued for acquittal. Only when Burns was tried a third time was she found guilty of practicing medicine without a license, and of “conspiracy to commit abortion.” She was sentenced to two to five years in prison.