Making the Opioid Epidemic Visible

West Virginia is not a populous state, nor a rich one. It is the only state that sits entirely within the service area of the Appalachian Regional Commission, which was established by the federal government in the 1960s to address the region’s chronic poverty. And it is associated, to its own detriment, with coal. But as stereotypes go, coal now shares space with other malevolents. Say “West Virginia,” and people think Donald Trump and opioids. The crisis struck West Virginia with particular force. There have been so many overdose deaths that the state exhausted its indigent burial fund five months before the end of this fiscal year. In response, the president it voted for went back on his campaign promise to declare the crisis a “national emergency,” which would have automatically allocated federal funds to fight it.

Politicians are notably absent in Heroin(e). This is not a film about Trump, or even about the state’s own crony politics. That is not an error by filmmaker Elaine McMillion-Sheldon, herself a West Virginia resident. It simply mirrors reality: Politicians have been absent, and continue to be so. As a result, the efforts to fight the epidemic have been piecemeal. Rader manages to score a supply of Narcan for her first responders, but they aren’t required by law to administer the drug, even though it’s frequently the only emergency measure that can prevent overdose deaths. There’s also resistance to using Narcan in principle: Narcan will only encourage addicts to stay hooked, or so the reasoning goes.

But as Rader points out, addicts can hardly get help if they’re dead. Keeping Huntington’s residents alive is also a pressing concern for Cabell County Judge Patricia Keller, who provides over drug court. At times, Keller seems more like a counselor than a judge. “Did you really relapse?” she asks one man; he confirms, and she nods slightly. “Tell me about it,” she urges. Keller speaks to the people in her courtroom as if they are just that—people, not problems or corpses-in-waiting. When participants complete the rehabilitation program and graduate, the joy is palpable. But her work is emotionally taxing, just as it for Rader and for Heroin(e)’s third protagonist, a real estate agent named Necia Freeman.

Freeman is also a kind of missionary: She runs the Brown Bags Ministry, which distributes free food and hygiene products to sex workers on Huntington’s streets. Her politics run conservative—she initially placed a Christian tract in each brown bag meal. In Huntington, however, the church is one of the only sources of help for addicts. Churches run shelters and missions and give out food; without them, living people would otherwise be dead. Freeman patrols the streets of Huntington in her minivan, handing out food while urging women to take shelter for the night. When they graduate from the drug court program, she is there to celebrate.

Heroin(e) doesn’t just make visible the work of rescuing a community. It asks us to consider who does the rescuing. And in Sheldon’s film, it’s women. All over the world, the work of maintaining poor communities typically falls to women, and they often carry this burden in silence, without complaint. Heroin(e) disturbs that custom. If Huntington survives, it will be because of its women—and because those who live outside the state of West Virginia pay them the attention they deserve. The problem is obscurity; the solution is visibility.