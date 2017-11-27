Donald Trump, America’s Racial Sheriff

In expending all his energy shoring up his base, Trump offers a particular racial vision. Unlike some white nationalists, Trump doesn’t want an all-white America. He’s willing to tolerate non-whites on a provisional basis, so long as they know their place. This inner logic of Trump’s vision was best expressed by the white-supremacist journal American Renaissance. “Each political party proposes an implicit racial vision,” wrote Gregory Hook in the magazine. “A Trump administration is a return to the America that won the West, landed on the moon, and built an economy and military that stunned the world. Non-whites can participate in this, but only if they accept the traditional (which is to say, white) norms of American culture.”

In this “racial vision” there are two types of Americans: white Americans (who have a natural right to the country and are its default norm) and non-whites (who have a provisional status depending on the sufferance of the white majority). Trump’s political role in this racial vision is to be a kind of national sheriff, the authority figure who has the right to stop and frisk non-whites to make sure they are worthy of staying.

As the national sheriff of white America, Trump was naturally justified in asking for Barack Obama’s birth certificate; after all, Obama is a provisional American who has to prove he belongs. Sheriff Trump also has a right to wag his finger at football players who take the knee in protest of police brutality; as provisional Americans they have to show proper respect for the national anthem. Equally bad are provisional Americans who show ingratitude; Real America (i.e. white America) is doing them a favor by letting them live in their country and sometimes rewarding them with wealth. For them to be ungrateful is the height of disloyalty.