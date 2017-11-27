Donald Trump, America’s Racial Sheriff

As vile as this racist pandering was, it all pales next to Trump, whose constant appeals to racism call to mind segregationist leaders like George Wallace more than earlier modern presidents. Those presidents might have sent racially based messages on occasion, usually before an election, but they subsequently governed more moderately, embraced the rhetoric of inclusion, and reached out to blacks voters and lawmakers. Trump is distinctive in wanting to govern only on behalf of his base, which is overwhelmingly white. In tandem, he has launched attacks on African Americans, including Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch, ESPN anchor Jemele Hill, and Florida Representative Frederica Wilson. Trump has even picked fights with the civil rights hero Representative John Lewis, saying he was “all talk, talk, talk—no action or results.”

In expending all his energy shoring up his base, Trump offers a particular racial vision. Unlike some white nationalists, Trump doesn’t want an all-white America. He’s willing to tolerate non-whites on a provisional basis, so long as they know their place. This inner logic of Trump’s vision was best expressed by the white-supremacist journal American Renaissance. “Each political party proposes an implicit racial vision,” wrote Gregory Hook in the magazine. “A Trump administration is a return to the America that won the West, landed on the moon, and built an economy and military that stunned the world. Non-whites can participate in this, but only if they accept the traditional (which is to say, white) norms of American culture.”

In this “racial vision” there are two types of Americans: white Americans (who have a natural right to the country and are its default norm) and non-whites (who have a provisional status depending on the sufferance of the white majority). Trump’s political role in this racial vision is to be a kind of national sheriff, the authority figure who has the right to stop and frisk non-whites to make sure they are worthy of staying.

As the national sheriff of white America, Trump was naturally justified in asking for Barack Obama’s birth certificate; after all, Obama is a provisional American who has to prove he belongs. Sheriff Trump also has a right to wag his finger at football players who take the knee in protest of police brutality; as provisional Americans they have to show proper respect for the national anthem. Equally bad are provisional Americans who show ingratitude; Real America (i.e. white America) is doing them a favor by letting them live in their country and sometimes rewarding them with wealth. For them to be ungrateful is the height of disloyalty.

The president’s repeated calls for expressions of black gratitude echo some of the most disturbing themes of American history. As the literary scholar George Boulukos argued in a 2008 monograph, the trope of the “grateful slave” emerged in the eighteenth century as a crucial part of the ideological justification for slavery. Sentimental depictions in literature of thankful slaves helped cement the idea that slavery was beneficial and that people of African descent were naturally servile.