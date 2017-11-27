The Promise of Legal Pot

Dufton zeroes in on one parent activist in particular: Marsha Schuchard. Schuchard, an Atlanta liberal with a Ph.D., co-founded the group Parents’ Resource Institute on Drug Education (PRIDE) after witnessing her adolescent daughter’s friends unabashedly getting stoned at her backyard birthday party. Dufton argues that activists like Schuchard, comprised of well-educated and socially progressive parents, were dismayed by the carelessness of decriminalization policies, which did not make an effort to shield children from soft drugs. Schuchard, who began with a crusade against paraphernalia, eventually came to believe that the drug problem “was not heroin addiction, which affected a small marginalized population, but pot-smoking, which touched so many families.”

By 1980, over 300 parents’ groups had formed in 34 states. President Reagan was far more eager to hear from them and steer financial resources in their direction than his predecessors had been. Some of the activists were suburbanites upset with their children getting stoned in the dark corners of the neighborhood cul-de-sac, no matter how other activists echoed the new Administration’s grimmer forecast about the effects of soft drugs on society. For the Reaganites, even soft drugs were an existential menace to American progress and were to be rooted out using strong-armed policing and long prison sentences. Joan Brann, an African American Oakland resident, worked at the State Department, before starting Oakland Parents in Action, an organization that aimed to combat drug use in a largely low-income black community. Even though Brann got her start in the milieu of radical black activism, she nonetheless supported Reagan’s harsher drug laws as a means to save her community from drug addiction. It was during a visit to her group’s headquarters that Nancy Reagan lifted the motto “Just Say No.”

It’s doubtful that parent activists would have been so successful if marijuana had not always been a racialized substance.

By the time the Reagans earnestly faced the nation on television, sitting rigidly hand-in-hand and imploring young people to “Just Say No,” adolescent drug use was already declining. But that would not stop the president from pushing through harsh new laws with mandatory minimum sentences for marijuana dealers, whose transgressions were folded into the moral panic of the crack epidemic.

Where Grass Roots falls short is in its discussion of drugs and race. Dufton observes how drug laws disproportionately affect African Americans, writing that “marijuana, and the activism surrounding it, has rarely been about the drug itself. Instead, debates over cannabis have always centered on the people who use it and whether they’re benefiting from the drug or being harmed by it.” Even though “blacks and whites use marijuana in equal numbers,” she reminds us that “African Americans face a far greater threat of arrest and incarceration.” With so many unjustly imprisoned, she points out the urgency of decriminalizing marijuana.

Yet, Dufton does not tell in any detail the story of black and Latino activists working toward decriminalization, relying instead on a summary of Michelle Alexander’s important book The New Jim Crow. Nor does she flesh out how all drugs, not just hard drugs, are connected to racial fears. Parent activists were instrumental in pushing for new drug laws in the 1980s but it’s doubtful their agenda would have been so successful if marijuana had not always been a racialized substance: smoked by Harlem jazz musicians and Latino farm workers, who bestowed the drug’s very name. In the popular imagination drug users morphed from urban social outlaws to suburban kids in varsity jackets, but the penalties ratcheted up by the Reagan administration fit the fears of the latter. Harsh laws were largely aimed at dealers, who were still imagined as misfits, foreigners, and, all importantly, the black underclass, a community supposedly beset with pathologies.

While parent activism is an important and understudied piece of marijuana enforcement history, it doesn’t quite get at why parents were so afraid. Concern for children may have helped slow down decriminalization efforts, but the association of all drugs with urban black communities is what created absurdly harsh jail sentences.

Grass Roots reorients the celebratory drug legalization story that is so often told today in a number of ways. It challenges the chronology by showing how close the United States previously came to acceptance of marijuana before a new climate of fear swooped in. (This is a point worth remembering now that the avowedly anti-pot Jeff Sessions is Attorney General, a man who once joked that he didn’t see anything wrong with the KKK until he found out they liked to get stoned). Dufton is also even-handed in her treatment of anti-drug activists, taking seriously both their concerns for child safety and the potential effects of the cavalier attitude members of organizations like NORML took toward marijuana.

Last, by making the history of legalization about activist groups, Dufton shows how the debate over marijuana played out among numerous camps, many of whom never saw eye-to-eye: the weed revolutionaries, who used the drug (amongst a smorgasbord of pharmacological options) to open the doors of perception; the libertarians staking claim to freedom from excessive government control; patients using marijuana as medicine; people of color organizing against excessive sentencing for nonviolent crimes; and “green” entrepreneurs betting that an end to prohibition will bring them a windfall. Dufton takes on all of these voices in the battle for legalization while giving equal attention to those who fought against marijuana on the grounds of public health and child safety.

The sad irony of the long saga for marijuana legalization is that much of the hippie generation may only experience legal weed at the end of their lives as a medical supplement for terminal illness—unless the current legalization trend speeds up and circumvents federal resistance. National public opinion toward marijuana use softened dramatically during the AIDS crisis when young men dying in San Francisco hospitals were given edibles by the grandmotherly weed activist “Brownie” Mary Rathbun. Yet, even with sympathetic examples like these the acceptance of medical marijuana was slow. When medical marijuana was first legalized, the patients were typically people dying of cancer, who already had access to a pharmacopeia of opiates, hoping only for relief from nauseating chemotherapy treatments. Even this was begrudged for years.

Now, millions of Americans have access to marijuana without a doctor’s note and, to many, the end of prohibition is just over the horizon. However, Dufton’s book shows not just the caprice of U.S. drug policy, but how quickly and dramatically the legal and social changes called for by the hippie generation were quashed, creating a backlash still felt today.