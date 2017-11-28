How to Write a Nazi

The “hang themselves” form of profile-writing requires that the reader and the writer have a one-to-one agreement on what is and is not damning. The technique is only effective when the content of the subject’s words are very clearly ludicrous for the intended audience, as in the bond between the liberal Guardian readership and the disdainful Aitkenhead. Without that connection, the un-analyzed quotation will not ring out correctly, but instead clang with the confusing implication of endorsement.

“Our reporter and his editors agonized over the tone and content of the article,” Lacey wrote. “The point of the story was not to normalize anything but to describe the degree to which hate and extremism have become far more normal in American life than many of us want to think.” This sentence recalls that line from the horror movie Deep Blue Sea, just after the scientists have confessed to genetically engineering the sharks’ brains to be enormous: “As a side effect, the sharks got smarter.” In describing Nazism as normal, in observing that evil is banal, the Times managed to make those things normal and banal.

When Hannah Arendt coined that phrase in The Origins of Totalitarianism (1951), she did it in the last of the three profile-writing styles, the analytical. “‘I think he was a guy who really believed in his cause,” Hovator says of Hitler in Fausset’s piece. “He really believed he was fighting for his people and doing what he thought was right.’” Fausset says nothing more. When Arendt writes about the murder of millions in the Congo Free State by colonizers in the late nineteenth century, she quotes Conrad’s Heart of Darkness to describe their thinking. The solution comes to them as “a flash of lightning in a serene sky: ‘Exterminate all the brutes.’” But Arendt then goes on to report the repercussion of that insane thinking, which is not only mass death, but also the normalization of mass death. The Belgian actions in the Congo Free State resulted in “20 to 40 million reduced to 8 million people; and finally, perhaps worst of all, it resulted in the triumphant introduction of such means of pacification into ordinary, respectable foreign policies.”