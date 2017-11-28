How to Write a Nazi

“Our reporter and his editors agonized over the tone and content of the article,” Lacey wrote. “The point of the story was not to normalize anything but to describe the degree to which hate and extremism have become far more normal in American life than many of us want to think.” This sentence recalls that line from the horror movie Deep Blue Sea, just after the scientists have confessed to genetically engineering the sharks’ brains to be enormous: “As a side effect, the sharks got smarter.” In describing Nazism as normal, in observing that evil is banal, the Times managed to make those things normal and banal.

When Hannah Arendt coined that phrase in The Origins of Totalitarianism (1951), she did it in the last of the three profile-writing styles, the analytical. “‘I think he was a guy who really believed in his cause,” Hovator says of Hitler in Fausset’s piece. “He really believed he was fighting for his people and doing what he thought was right.’” Fausset says nothing more. When Arendt writes about the murder of millions in the Congo Free State by colonizers in the late nineteenth century, she quotes Conrad’s Heart of Darkness to describe their thinking. The solution comes to them as “a flash of lightning in a serene sky: ‘Exterminate all the brutes.’” But Arendt then goes on to report the repercussion of that insane thinking, which is not only mass death, but also the normalization of mass death. The Belgian actions in the Congo Free State resulted in “20 to 40 million reduced to 8 million people; and finally, perhaps worst of all, it resulted in the triumphant introduction of such means of pacification into ordinary, respectable foreign policies.”

Fascism is made out of lies. The more lies that fascists tell, Arendt teaches us, the more that the reader’s conception of the damning and the not-damning is blurred. As a result of that loss of perspective, writers who simply represent (rather than report on) extremists leave rhetorical spaces open for Nazi ideology to flood in. You cannot let a Nazi hang himself, because he is the one left holding the rhetorical rope.

“In order not to overestimate the importance of the propaganda lies,” Arendt further writes in The Origins of Totalitarianism, “one should recall the much more numerous instances in which Hitler was completely sincere and brutally unequivocal in the definition of the movement’s true aims, but they were simply not acknowledged by a public unprepared for such consistency.” In a society vulnerable to fascist ideology—the country we live in, right this very moment—political reporting must be prepared for this terrible consistency.

Part of Arendt’s point is that Hitler’s lies became impossible to counter with truth, because the truth was deleted as a useful category in the citizen’s mind. Again, this was a rhetorical trick of fascism, played out in the medium of mass communication. Written arguments are the very ground on which that battle is fought. To preserve the value of truthfulness in public discourse, newspapers need to be much, much smarter about the way rhetoric is deployed. The normal—which in America is composed of the post-war meanings of the words “true,” “just,” “lawful”—is under very serious assault. Truth cannot play a liar’s game; it can only describe it from the outside.