A Grand Anti-Trump Coalition Is a Terrible Idea for Democrats

The basic principles of this coalition, as outlined by Tomasky, are hard to argue with: “Commitments to the First Amendment; to transparent government; to getting to the bottom of Russia; to science and evidence; to no Muslim-bashing, ‘full stop’; to fighting presidential abuse of power.” Such noble goals could only be opposed by the hopelessly sectarian, he suggests:

The natural response of some partisans on both sides would be to refuse to commit to a project like this because of the past positions of some who might join it. “I’ll never work with Bill Kristol!”, that kind of thing. Well, Bill Kristol’s done a lot of things I don’t like. And I’ve probably done a lot of things he didn’t like, though I have only a fraction of his influence, so I’ve never helped kill a major piece of legislation (Hillary’s health care bill) or push the country toward war. But I’m ready even to forget Iraq. That’s the very essence of Popular Frontism. If Kristol wants to stop Trump and is willing to commit to Wittes’ principles, then we should be too.

Wittes and Tomasky are half right. Opposing Trump’s authoritarianism and corruption shouldn’t be a partisan issue. The distaste that conservative pundits like Kristol and Rubin have for Trump does present a chance for Democrats to reach at least some voters and lawmakers on the right, helping to fray the Trump coalition. And articulating a politics in defense of democratic norms is a necessary response not just to Trump himself, but to extremism broadly.

But an anti-Trump Popular Front could only work in an ad hoc fashion on specific issues, like those outlined by Tomasky and Wittes. It can’t supersede partisan politics even on a temporary basis because success for the two major parties depends on energizing their respective bases, and nationwide elections are never more than two years away. To run on a depoliticized program of centrist anti-Trumpism would demoralize and demobilize Democratic voters, a lethal move for the left since Trump has been successful at mobilizing hardcore Republicans.

We also don’t need to speculate on whether an anti-Trump Popular Front would work. It was attempted in last year’s election. Hillary Clinton went out of her way to distinguish between Trumpism and old-fashioned Republicanism, as represented by the likes of Paul Ryan and Mitt Romney, and her ads cited Republican critics of Trump. The Democratic National Convention even gave pride of place to centrist heroes like Michael Bloomberg. The result of this outreach: Clinton outperformed expectations in traditionally Republican leaning suburbs, but underperformed among Democratic voters, a sufficient number of whom ended up voting for Trump, staying home, or voting for a third-party candidate, thus costing Clinton the election.

Since winning the presidency, Trump has pursued a hard-right Republican agenda, with mixed success: nominating conservative judges, cutting taxes for the rich, deregulating the financial and fossil fuel industries, repealing Obamacare, and disengaging from international agreements. Democrats have successfully mobilized their own base in opposition to this agenda, and the recent elections in Virginia suggest that this could be a winning formula for the party in the 2018 midterms. If Democrats sign on to Wittes’s “temporary truce,” focusing entirely on good government issues, they would be ignoring the core concerns of their voters.