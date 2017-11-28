Trump has already blown up his negotiations with the Democrats.

With the Republican Party divided, the president needs the votes of Democrats on some crucial upcoming issues, notably TARP and debt ceiling extensions. But Trump has only one negotiating tactic, which is to play hardball:

Meeting with “Chuck and Nancy” today about keeping government open and working. Problem is they want illegal immigrants flooding into our Country unchecked, are weak on Crime and want to substantially RAISE Taxes. I don’t see a deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2017

Chuck and Nancy weren’t amused and issued a statement reading: “Given that the president doesn’t see a deal between Democrats and the White House, we believe the best path forward is to continue negotiating with our Republican counterparts in Congress instead.”



White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders responded by saying that the invitation is still open and that Trump “encourages them to put aside their pettiness, stop the political grandstanding, show up and get to work.”