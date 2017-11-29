It’s the end for Matt Lauer’s boys’ club.

Lauer, who reportedly earned $25 million a year, is out at NBC News due to an allegation of sexual misconduct in the workplace. Initial reporting indicates that a junior employee filed a sexual harassment complaint based on an incident at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and subsequent incidents. On the Today show this morning, Lauer’s now-former coworkers expressed shock:

But CNN Money says Lauer’s coworkers knew “multiple” outlets were reporting stories about his misconduct. And Lauer’s attitude toward women has been called into question in the past. During a 2012 interview with Anne Hathaway, he asked her what “lesson” she had learned after paparazzi snagged an upskirt photo. He had greeted her by noting that everyone had “seen a lot of her lately.”