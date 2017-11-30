David Hockney Makes a Splash

Its center, of course, is A Bigger Splash (1967). Four rectangles (sky, villa, pool, and ground) float in a blank border, rudely slashed by the diagonal diving board. Until seeing the work in person, I’d never realized that the house is painted over the sky in such a way that you can see the blue at the lefthand edge of the house. This gives the painting a strongly graphic feel, as if it has been screen-printed in wonderful opaque inks for a magazine spread. That textural sense is fitting, since diving into a private swimming pool is a very aspirational idea. California, blue skies, and palm trees are from the vocabulary of advertising, but here they are made sublime. By raising the L.A. lifestyle up into the fine arts, Hockney doubles the magazine principle into a conceptual play on shallowness and depth. That famous splash indicates that the water must be deep, holding a submerged diver, but without it the pool would look as flat as a screen.

The question of depth is Hockney’s most charming. His “double portraits,” which fill a whole room at the Met, are all humming with it. Each work features two rounded subjects against a super-flat background. Wall hovers over carpet. In Christopher Isherwood and Don Bachardy (1968), the two men look like furniture come to life. Their chairs and the shutters behind them are so flat but so vibrant that they express an emotional dimension between the subjects, one that belongs more to beauty itself than to human beings.

Something about that play on depth makes Hockney stand up very well to screen representation. The colors look great on a computer monitor. But seen in person, Hockney’s experimentation with depth of field is surprisingly disorienting, as though you are drunk and keeping one eye closed to get your key into the lock of your front door. I walked around grinning like a tipsy dreamer.