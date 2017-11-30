“A Professor Is Kind of Like a Priest”

Back in 1984, Moretti was a visiting professor at UC Berkeley. Moretti told us that he “was a visitor, with no prospect, back then, of ever being part of the American academy.” Latta met him during her first year of graduate studies in comparative literature. She had requested an independent study with Moretti, who was an expert in the school of theory that Latta was interested in.

He took an interest in her, first making comments about her clothing and body, then forcibly kissing and groping Latta in his office. He would also invite her to dinner with his colleagues, further entangling the personal and the professional. One night, Moretti returned with Latta to her apartment in Oakland, where he began making sexual advances. Latta protested; Moretti responded, “Oh, you American women, when you say no you mean yes.” Latta says he then pushed her down onto her futon, and raped her. (Moretti denies that he raped her, writing that he and Latta “had fully consensual sex” and that he is “horrified by the accusation.”)

Latta ultimately took an incomplete for his class. Throughout this experience, which occurred between 1984 and 1985, she confided in Michael Harrawood, then an undergraduate student at Berkeley, who recalled, “This was a real concern to her.… It was something that was ongoing, that she told me about several times.” Latta sought the help of the Title IX officer at UC Berkeley, but she didn’t feel comfortable filing a formal complaint, because it “didn’t seem like a safe thing to do emotionally. Or professionally, to be honest,” as Latta told us. When Latta told Moretti that she had gone to the Title IX office, he responded that if she went through with the charges he would end her career. (Moretti denies these allegations.)